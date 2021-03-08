Trailer for Ancient Gods Part 2 Coming Next Week





Developer id Software recently confirmed the first teaser trailer for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods-Part 2 will be released on Monday, March 15th.

Developer id Software will be introducing the first teaser trailer for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods-Part 2-, also known as Ides of March, next Monday, March 15th. Currently, the details of the launch of The Ancient Gods-Part Two are key and key. The DLC pack’s “Year One Pass” wording indicates that it may be released by the end of this month, as shooters will be available in stores in March 2020.

DOOM Eternal’s The Ancient Gods-Part One was released last fall and introduces all-new story content, new enemies, and three levels you’ve never seen before. In general, the first part of the DLC was equally well received by critics and players. It raised the ante in terms of combat difficulty and debuted an additional mechanic. However, there were quite a few drawbacks, especially with regard to the general lack of enemy selection and character progression. Still, id Software is expected to improve what The Ancient Gods-Part One did right last year.

The ID was recently posted to DOOM’s official Twitter account, and the first teaser trailer for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods-Part 2 will be released on Monday, March 15th. A terrifying enemy, Doomslayer will confront himself in the next expansion. The post doesn’t have a DLC release date, but such information may be revealed in next week’s Teaser trailer.

The imminent teaser seems to indicate that DLC will be available in the near future. The Ancient Gods’ first trailer-Part 1 appeared on the web in late August, about two months before the October release of the content.

Of course, fans are also waiting for news about DOOM Eternal’s long-awaited next-generation update. An overview of the 2021 roadmap provided by id Software last holiday season has informed players that full support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S will arrive later this year. At the time of this writing, the developers have not yet provided details on this issue. But when the content of The Ancient Gods-Part Two is released, more information should come to the surface.

Both DOOM Eternal and The Ancient Gods-Part One are available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

