United Arab Emirates Arrow Capital Supports $ 240 Million Technology-Centered SPAC Listing on Nasdaq





Arrow Capital, Dubai’s financial and investment advisory firm, has confirmed the end of its initial public offering of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I, a $ 240 million technology SPAC.

With offices in DIFC and Mauritius, Arrow is co-sponsoring SPAC in partnership with Silicon Valley venture capital firm Tribe Capital. The TribeCapitalGrowthCorp Is unit is traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker ATVCU.

Blankcheck companies seek M & A opportunities with private technology companies and seek targets in the technology sector. This is the first time for Arrow Capital to join a group of Middle Eastern investment firms such as Abu Dhabi Mamoura Capital and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which were involved in recent SPAC investments earlier this year.

Tribe Capitals has a team of experts on Facebook, Yahoo! , Slack, Lyft, Bridgewater and other global technology companies combine data scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs. In collaboration with this tribe, Arrow offers Gulf investors the opportunity to invest in some of the fastest-growing technologies that span self-driving cars, AI, machine learning and enterprise software.

Rohit Nanani, CEO and founder of Arrow Capitals, states that the collaboration between SPAC and Tribe is a major milestone for our business and investors.

As an innovator in our industry, we are always looking for new and exciting investment opportunities for our clients. Tribe has a trusted partner at the heart of Silicon Valley’s innovative technology ecosystem. We are very pleased to extend their expertise and insights to the region’s network of investors, providing greater access and long-awaited diversification to fast-growing companies.

Arjun Sethi, a tribal partner and co-founder, added: The Middle East has quickly become an attractive market. Technological innovation, the rise of entrepreneurial communities, and the region’s commitment to infrastructure development have made the region a global trade and investment hub and a valuable conduit to emerging markets. Expanding our network to the Gulf has been on our radar for quite some time, and we are honored to work with Arrow to make this possible.

Arjun Sethi is joined by Omar Chohan, Chairman and CEO of SPAC, who leads the company, is a tribal partner, and is SPAC’s Chief Financial Officer, Tribal Special Purpose and Capital Markets Group Leader.

Summit Mehta, Managing Director of Arrow Capitals, will be Vice President of SPAC, and Tribe co-founder Ted Maidenberg will be Secretary of SPAC. Arrow founder Rohit Nanani joins SPAC’s board of directors. Cantor Fitzgerald was the only lead underwriter for the SPAC initial public offering.

