Monster Hunter Rise receives a free title update and a second demo is coming soon





According to the Monster Hunter Digital event held today, Monster Hunter Rise will receive a free title update for new monsters, and the second demo will drop in a few days. Capcom also shared some additional information about locales, monsters, and rampaging game modes during the live stream.

Monster Hunter Rise will be available in a few weeks, but anyone who wants to try out the game sooner can dive into the second demo on March 11th. Technically the first demo update, so if you’re still patching the Nintendo Switch, just patch it for a new battle. An “advanced” battle with Rise’s flagship monster, Magna Maro, has been added and the number of trials has been updated. The content of the first demo remains intact for those who haven’t tried the demo yet.

Capcom will support Rise as well as Monster Hunter World, and it seems that there will be free title updates throughout the year. The first one arrives in April and features the return of the stealth bastard Chemeleos with “some new monsters”. In addition to tweaking other related systems, the hunter rank cap has also been raised. More title updates will be released this year, but the date is undecided.

Locale, monster, rampage, etc.

These two bits were arguably the biggest bit of new information revealed at today’s digital event, but we learned a little more about Monster Hunter Rise during the live stream. It is officially known that Rise has only five locations: shrine ruins, flooded forests, frost islands, sand plains, and lava caves. Each has its own life and monsters that hunters can track.

Capcom has also developed a montage of each of the new monsters in Rise: the muddy alumdron, the fiery arachnid lacunarkadaki, the frosty goth harag, the fruit-throwing bishaten, the watery somnacant, the fat belly tetranadon, and the feathers. Acnosom like, Puck-Hunter’s Great Izchi, and Maris’ Wyvern itself, Magna Maro.

Details of Rampage game mode were shown. It looks like a mixture of tower defense and good all-monster killings. Players need to deploy a hunting installation with the help of Kamura Village villagers to help prevent hordes from breaking through the base, but every time the counter signal that drives the attack sounds, the beast You have to fight directly with. The rampage ends when all the waves are repelled, or when the major threat / apex monster that leads the horde is killed.

Quests fall into two simple categories: Monster Hunter Rise. A “village” for single-player only tasks and all “hubs” that can be completed alone or in multiplayer. The Gathering Hub is back and anyone can queue the quest.

In addition, players can use specific filters to create Hunter Connect lobbies, and anyone who knows can invite them to the invited lobby. Finally, there is a new Like feature that appears at the end of the hunt. When two hunters like each other, they like each other and find each other’s lobby more easily.

To make the audience more photo-focused, Monster Hunter Rise has a camera mode that allows you to take different screenshots of the world around you (you can even tag the monsters and creatures you take pictures with) .. To make it easier to take selfies and group photos, Capcom has added a special little creature that handles the camera when placing the character in the perfect photo position.

Some details were shared about upcoming paid DLC, deluxe editions, and pre-order bonuses. Learn more about. Monster Hunter Rise continues to impress at every show, and personally I can’t wait to get it at the end of the month. I think the demo needs to keep me up until then. You can see the entire rise part of the event in the video below.

Monster Hunter Rise will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.

