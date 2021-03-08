Six days at Fallujah publishers say games are inseparable from politics





Approximately a month after leaving the political statement, the publisher of the controversial military shooter Six Days in Fallujah goes back and says in-game events are inseparable from politics. According to the Red Cross, the game, which takes place during the second battle of Fallujah in the Iraq War, has been scrutinized for appearing to have a US-centric focus on a campaign in which an estimated 800 Iraqi civilians were killed. ing.

Publisher Victura understands in a Twitter statement that the six-day reenactment event in Fallujah is inseparable from politics. We believe that the story of the sacrifice of this generation deserves to be told by the Marines, soldiers, and civilians who were there, the Victuras statement continued. You’ll find that games like events to recreate are complex.

The statement follows comments from Victorus founder and CEO Peter Tamte, one of the six-day goals in Fallujah, sympathizing with the decisions made by the U.S. military during the war and political commentary. Is to avoid doing. In an interview with Polygon, Tamte said:

For us as a team, it helps players understand the complexity of urban warfare. It’s about the experience of that individual who is now there for political decisions. And I would like to show how the choices made by policy makers affect those choices. [a Marine] Must be made on the battlefield.Just like that [Marine] I could never guess the policymaker’s choices again and did not try to make a political commentary on whether the war itself was a good idea or a bad idea.

The game tells a story by combining a military shooter and a documentary segment, based on information from 26 Iraqi civilians and dozens of military personnel. [who] According to Victura, they have shared the most difficult moments in their lives. While many of the games focus on playing as soldiers, there are also high-intensity stealth missions to play as unarmed Iraqi civilians.

In a February interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Tamte said these missions were announced through interviews with Iraqi civilians, but few want to become Iraqi civilians. No one intends to play the game, he added.

Ultimately, he continued, the reason people play this game is because they want a more realistic combat experience. It is the experience we must provide above all else.

The game was first introduced in April 2009, but the concept was widely criticized. Konami, the original publisher of the game, dropped it later in the month. The game was re-released in February and is currently being developed by Highwire Games. Co-founders of Highwire Games include Halo veteran Jaime Griesemer and former Bungie Marty O Donnell. According to LinkedIn, Victuras Tamte also worked in Bungie and led the marketing of the first Halo.

According to Frequently Asked Questions, the six days in Fallujah are targeted for release in late 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Windows.

