Why Loop Heroes Are Compared To Cocaine





Loop Hero has just been released, but it already has thousands of fans and is being compared to cocaine. That’s why indie games are so addictive.

Loop Hero is the latest, newly released indie game that has caught the attention of thousands of Steam users overnight. The title was developed by Studio Four Quarters and published by Devolver Digital on March 4th. LoopHerohas has received enthusiastic reviews with over 150,000 players in just a few days after its release. Its early adopters were obsessed with retro-style roguelike games, so Devolver jokingly compared releases with cocaine and reposted fan-made memes.

Unlike other roguelikes, which are traditionally hack and slashers, all loop hero battles are automatic. Players only passively influence the hero’s journey by using a deck of cards that can do everything from creating new enemies, spawning treasure chests, and giving the hero of the loop hero new abilities. .. Eventually, the heroes of the game will fall into battle and the resources the players have collected to upgrade the campsite. This will give you access to more powerful cards.

Loop Herohas basically changed the roguelike genre to automatic card games. In this game, players need to decide how to assist the protagonist in a power-up deck. This is a major departure from the style of the game traditionally defined by twisted combat and action, like Hades in roguelike sensation. Still, Loop Hero’s passive gameplay has proven to be irresistible.

Why are loop heroes so addictive?

With Four Quarters merging RPGs, simulators, strategy titles, and roguelike gameplay loops into a single experience, it’s nearly impossible to reject another round of loop heroes. Each round, the player must change obstacles and enemies and select the combination of cards he finds to find the loot that the protagonist encounters during each run. Every cycle can be played in a completely different way than last time. Users can decide whether to stay in an area where they can win the game or move to a whole new environment with high risk but high rewards.

Every minute, Loop Hero’s gameplay encourages players to improve their luck or come up with new strategies to take the story further. Its deck-building system improves the campsite, allowing players to access previously inaccessible cards and completely change their next run even after the round is over. Loop Hero essentially integrates addictive gameplay loops from different game genres into a single title and keeps it fresh. And next to the myriad of recently released roguelikes and roguelikes, it’s incredibly diverse. Naturally, gamers couldn’t put it down.

Next: Roguelike History from Roguelike to Hades

