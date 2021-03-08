Girls in Tech’s “Half the Board” campaign call for gender equality in the Tech Board Room by 2025





“Women have been away from the conference room for too long due to systematic institutional prejudices,” said Adriana Gascoigne of Girls in Tech.

Tweet this

Further exacerbating the historic obstacles women in the tech industry are facing is a new challenge posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic, eliminating decades of progress in the gender equality movement. There is a risk. The upcoming Girls in Tech 2021 survey, The Tech Workplace for Women in the Pandemic, shows a surprisingly high rate of burnout in working women with male bosses, with 85% of female respondents working in top organizations. I found out. Only 15% of top executives are women, while executives are men who report burnout.

It became clear that the problem could only be fixed at the highest level. It begins with half of the board of directors and by December 31, 2024, eliminating gender differences in the technical conference room.

Adriana Gascoign, founder and chief executive officer of Girls Intec, said: “We must not forgive until employers take action to achieve true women’s equality. The business community, especially the technology sector, is trying to put women at the top of the corporate ladder. It has hampered efforts. It’s the workplace, and half of the board marks the beginning of responsible advocacy. “

Half of the board’s open letter to the tech community:

March 8, 2021

Dear member of the tech community,

Women at work continue to be undervalued and underpaid until gender equality reaches 50/50 in the boardroom. It’s time to demand and set a deadline for half of the board in the tech industry: December 31, 2024.

It’s very easy.

Empty statements and executive initiatives never eliminate the systematic institutional prejudices that keep women in the workplace. For too long, the business world, especially the technology sector, has hampered efforts to enable women to stand at the top of corporate ladders.

Changes will only occur if the inequality is corrected at the highest level.

It begins with half of the board and a pledge to end the gender gap in the technical conference room.

A recent McKinsey & Company survey shows that women have a higher percentage of leadership characteristics to tackle future global challenges than men. Examining the relative importance of these leadership traits, women outperform men in that they frequently show inspiration, participatory decision-making, expectations and rewards, talent development, and role modeling. It was observed.

Still, women make up only 30% of the board. Still, women with PhDs in math and computer science report a median salary of $ 101,500, while men report $ 125,000.

Half of the board = No more empty promises.

True diversity of meeting rooms is the only way to significantly improve working conditions and ensure equality for women and other undervalued communities.

Join Girls in Tech and invite tech companies to promise to modify their board structure to consist of more than 50% of women by December 31, 2024.

It’s been less than four years. The average term of office on the board is eight years, so there are plenty of future vacancies for companies to reach this goal.

Gender equality in the conference room does not occur on its own. We can’t do that without you.

Add your name now, pledge to Half the Board, and help eliminate systematic discrimination in the technical conference room. Check your progress on Twitter and LinkedIn. Then encourage the CEO, colleagues, and friends to make a pledge. Don’t be afraid to speak up and advocate for this important purpose.

The following Girls in Tech board members have personally signed the “Half the Board” pledge. Add your name and join us on this journey.

With gratitude

Adriana Gascoigne CEO and Founder Girls in Tech

Sandy Carter * Chairman, Girls in Tech

Jonathan Abrams * Board Member, Girls in Tech

Donna Boyer * Board member, Girls in Tech

Sastry Durvasula * Board member, Girls in Tech

Julie Mathis * Board member, Girls in Tech

Sanjay Mehta * Board member, Girls in Tech

Raquel Tamez * CEO, Hispanic Professional Engineers Association (SHPE)

Alyson Welch * Board member, Girls in Tech

* Individuals have signed a “half of the board” pledge from a personal standpoint, and their participation does not necessarily reflect the views or participation of the organization in which they work.

Half pledge of the board:

Girls in Tech outlines three simple things that an individual can do right away.

In town halls or other appropriate forums, email the company’s CEO and board of directors and respectfully encourage them to pledge half of the board on behalf of the organization. Proposing legislation consisting of at least 50% of women to state governors and elected state officials by state-appointed boards and committees, creating incentives for state-based companies, Request for active strengthening rather than disciplinary measures to reach gender equality in meeting rooms Share pledges with friends and colleagues, make pledges, and aim for 50/50 by 2025 within the organization Ask them to put their words into action in order to achieve. We work with company leaders to provide information about the strategies, processes, policies, and tools that companies need to reach 50/50 by the 2025 deadline.

Girls in Tech requires the organization to pledge to:

Thoughtfully and passionately advocate with fellow leaders within the company, pledge half of the board and develop a viable plan to reach the 50/50 goal by 2025. Reassure employees that they will not be punished for saying anything wrong. Women’s views must be respected and acted appropriately, and top leaders are overlooked, all non-traditional groups intersect and consistent with the ethical and business needs of representatives. And must be strengthened powerfully. Promote an environment that actively encourages constructive dissent. Accepting openness is important for identifying the situation and ultimately dealing with it. We promise not to punish the individual who speaks to help identify the problem. We promise to be open and transparent about how to deal with the situation. Plan for future board vacancies by proactively identifying, hiring and training women and non-traditional leaders for future elections to the board.

Visit www.HalftheBoard.com to eliminate systematic sexism in the technical conference room, which Half the Board has pledged.

Follow Half the Board on Twitter (@HalfTheBoard) and LinkedIn.

About Girls in Tech Girls in Tech is a global non-profit organization that works to eliminate gender differences in technology. Today, every industry is a technology industry and needs people of all skills and backgrounds. We provide education and experience to help people discover and hone their unique psychic powers. We aim for everyone to be embraced, confident and valued by the technology.

Girls in Tech’s board of directors is chaired by AWS WWPS Partner and Vice President of Programs, Sandy Carter, and is made up of Jonathan Abrams, co-founder and general partner of 8-bit Capital. Teladoc Health’s SVP product, Donna Boyer; Janice Bryant Howroid, Founder and CEO of ActOne; Candy Castlebury Singleton, Vice President of Strategy and Engagement for Twitter Diversity Partnership. Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist, Kim DeCarlis; Guidewire Software, CMO of PerimeterX. Mayumi Hiramatsu, Global Chief Technology Officer and Digital Officer, McKinsey & Company, Sastry Durvasula; Girls in Tech, Founder and CEO, Adriana Gascoigne; Vice President of Amazon Web Services. Tackle.io, Chief Cloud Officer, Sanjay Mehta; Julie Mathis, Communication Lead, Girls in Tech; The Myers-Darrell Mockus, CTO of Briggs Company’s Innovation Lab. Stephen Snyder, CFO of Addepar; Raquel Tamez, CEO of the Hispanic Professional Engineers Association. Susie Wee, CTO of Cisco’s DevNet. Alyson Welch, Twilio’s Vice President of Sales.

For more information, please visit www.GirlsInTech.org or follow Instagram and LinkedIn.

The Girls in Tech’s Half the Board logo was designed by the story Monica Bucknum.

Media Contact: Julie Mathis [email protected]

Blood chase [email protected]

SOURCE Girls Intec

Related Links

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos