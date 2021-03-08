Beverly Hills Men Reward Richard Mille Watches $ 50,000





According to a new report, a jeweler whose 6-digit Richard Mille watch was stolen during a daytime Beverly Hills robbery is offering a $ 50,000 reward for watch returns.

Shay Belhassen wants to get back the rare $ 500,000 rose gold watch before it hits the market.

A man was robbed of a $ 500,000 watch at a crime scene at Il Pastaio, a famous restaurant in Beverly Hills. APEX / MEGA

He told the Los Angeles Times that it’s a very rare watch, so anyone who offers it will know that it’s being stolen.

Last week, Belhassen sat with a client at the celebrity’s hotspot, Il Pastaio, on Thursday afternoon when three armed thieves came behind him and swiped a watch that the celebrity loved. He told the post-RM11-03 Rose Gold Flyback Chronograph.

Richard Mille’s watch worn by Schebel Hassen when he was robbed by a gun in the middle of the Ilpastio restaurant in Beverly Hills, California Provided by: Schebel Hassen

He grabbed the gun and knocked the suspect to the ground, but one of them still escaped with expensive parts, he said.

Four bullets rang during the struggle, and one of the slugs attacked a woman on her leg while eating with her boyfriend.

Authorities APEX / MEGA investigating the scene of Ilpastio, where shootings and robbery occurred on March 4, 2021

Beverly Hills police said they believed the suspect had targeted Belhassen as a luxury accessory.

Jewelers told the LA Times that they were angry because similar crimes had occurred in the area in recent weeks and few people have received so much attention.

According to the newspaper, the number of robbers fired by bullets has skyrocketed in the area, and many suspects are targeting luxury watches in the nearby Wilshire area.

