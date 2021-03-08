DOOM Eternal DLC Gameplay Screenshots, Achievements, Cover Art Leak





Before the information was retrieved, Bethesda’s store page featured new screenshots, achievements, and cover art for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods-Part Two.

Bethesda’s Official Digital Store Front Shared Cover Art, Screenshots, DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Achievements / Trophy Deleted Page-Part 2. Developer id Software recently confirmed that fans will see the new DLC teaser trailer for the first time on Monday, March 15th. However, at this time, there is no definite release date for the second act of post-release content.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods-Part Onewent was broadcast live near the end of October last fall. The standalone DLC follows the base game event with new story content, fresh enemy types, and more demon-killing fun. And, in general, shooters receive positive reviews from players. This certainly seems to translate well into the market performance of id Software-developed titles. In particular, a former id Software employee recently announced DOOM Eternal, which generated $ 450 million in revenue within a nine-month period.

Interestingly, Bethesda’s official digital store recently leaked details about the second part of the DLC. The publisher quickly removed the leak question, but MP1st was able to save gameplay screenshots and cover art. Further leaks of Achievement / Trophy details have been leaked on the game’s Steam page, but they have also been removed.

Most notably, the screenshot above gives a glimpse of the new locale that DOOM Eternal players expect to explore each time The Ancient Gods-Part Two DLC drops. Of course, we still don’t know how much each area will actually appear in the content, but fans seem to be looking forward to the time. But Bethesda and ID are still crazy about the details of the release of the second DOOM Eternal DLC, List. The Achievements / Trophyes indicate that DLC may be launched soon. Hopefully the details will be shared when the first teaser trailer of the content is released next week on March 15th.

Fans are also patiently waiting for more information on upgrading PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S for DOOM Eternal. Little is known at this time, but a developer update from id Software at the end of last year promised that the upgrade would be available by the end of 2021.

DOOM Eternal has been released on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Source: Bethesda Store, Mp1st, Steam

