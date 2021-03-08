Biotechnology Innovation Center for Plastic Park Proposals, Mangalore





Established Advanced Biotechnology Innovation Center for Aquamarine and Plastic Parks in Mangalore, developed waterways between Mangalore and Panaji, upgraded Karnataka Coastal Development Bureau as board, developed beaches, coastal With a budget of 2021-22, adopting upgraded technology to enhance surveillance, BS Prime Minister Yedi Yurappa submitted a proposal to coastal Karnataka.

The Prime Minister said that the Biotechnology Innovation Center will be established to promote the development of the biotechnology industry and innovative start-ups, and to encourage the production of light foods using bioactive compounds available from fish and seaweed. Stated. The government allocated 600 million rupees to the same between 2021 and 22.

With federal support, the Prime Minister said he would develop a plastic park on 100 acres of land in Mangalore’s Ganjimutt with a project spend of 66 chlores to encourage the plastic and petrochemical industry.

He said a waterway would be developed between Mangalore and Panaji under a public-private partnership to promote tourism and affordable passenger and freight transport.

The prime minister said a bill would be submitted to renew the Karabari (coastal) development bureau to the Karabari (coastal) development committee. This is for the comprehensive development of the coastal area.

The budget suggested upgrading more beaches to international standards to promote tourism. Against this background, the Udupi district of Trasi, Maravanthe, Ottenen and other beaches will be comprehensively developed at a cost of Rs 1 billion.

In addition, 1 billion rupees will be provided for tourism development at Someshwara Beach in Bind Aartuk, Udupi district. The Prime Minister said proposals were submitted to the federal government to develop waterways from the Kali River (Uttara Kannada), the Netravathi River, the Gurupura River (Dakshina Kannada), and Hangar Katta to Manipal in the Udupi district to promote tourism.

In order to strengthen the safety and security of coastal areas, we will strengthen coastal surveillance capabilities by gradually adopting advanced technology. The government has promised to provide the same for 200 million rupees.

Actions have been taken to develop a civilian outpost near Ankola’s Navy Air Force Base to encourage tourism in the Uttara Kannada area, the Prime Minister said.

Construction of flap gates has been proposed under the Khar Land Plan with a expenditure of 300 chlores to prevent saltwater regurgitation due to high tides and floods in rivers in the coastal areas of Uttara Kannada.

