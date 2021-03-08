Apex Legends introduces Caustic Town Takeover and more with new LTE





Caustic Town Takeovers, Ring Escalation Takeovers, and Bangalore Heirlooms are just a few of Apex Legends’ Chaos Theory collection events.

Apex Legend continues to deliver new content to its growing player base in the form of limited-time modes (LTM), patches and cosmetics. The anniversary event, which celebrates the second anniversary of Apex Legend, just ended a week ago and the challenge continues. A new chaos theory collection event is currently being held at the midpoint of Season 8.

The new event will begin on March 9th with the long-awaited Apex Legends on Switch. New Chaos Theory Collection events include caustics town takeovers, ring fury escalation takeovers, no-fill options, new “heat shields”, brand new cosmetics, and Bangalore heirloom. The patch that comes with chaos theory is one of the biggest patches to date, covering legendary balance changes, bug fixes, and quality of life updates.

After the hellish scene of the event release trailer, the caustics town takeover is highly anticipated. Caustic has taken over the water treatment zone of Kings Canyon to prevent fuel spills at the crash site from reaching the ocean. The site is filled with high-rise loot, and in the center of the facility there is an experiment in which players can interact to drain toxic liquid from four large tanks, temporarily granting access to gold loot. I will.

Ring Fury Escalation Takeover is active in both normal trio mode and duo mode during a live collection event. At the beginning of each new ring, one or more ring flares will appear in the safe zone and will slowly begin to expand. This is the job of Hughes’ friend Maggie, as she continues to interfere with the game. The damage taken by the ring flare is the same as the damage taken by the current ring.

To counteract the ring flare, the creation of the heat shield Wattsson is finally coming to the game. The shield can be knocked down to avoid damage from the ring flare or the ring itself. During the takeover event, all players start with a heat shield in their inventory. The heat shield is a one-time use, but there are still more.

Heat shields give players the opportunity to plunder, revive, and spin outside the ring. In addition, the activated dome speeds recovery by 50% and resurrection by 25%. This bonus is active only while you are in the ring. The heat shield slowly loses power when the ring is damaged, and the higher the round, the shorter the shield will rise. The heat shield is set to remain in the game as a general loot after the takeover is over.

In addition to the heat shield, the developers have added a brand new “survival slot”. This is a single storage slot, separate from the mobile respawn beacon and heat shield only inventory. This eliminates the decision to choose ammo or medicine or equipment to assist the team. During the Ring Fury Escalation Takeover, you can find the player’s heat shield here. Survival slots are also here to stay after the event.

The Chaos Theory Collection event offers a new set of 24 themed cosmetics exclusive to all-new unlockable items, challenges and events. As with past collection events, all 24 items can be purchased at Apex Coins or Crafting Materials. When all 24 items have been collected, the player unlocks the Bangalore Heirloom Set. After the collection event, Bangalore heirloom will be added to the heirloom store. The Chaos Theory Collection event will be held from March 9th to March 23rd.

Brianna Taylor is a writer, streamer and cosplayer based in Ontario, Canada.

