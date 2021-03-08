Take that Saber and Google – Skift





Following the Saber-Google partnership, it was taken over by Amadeus and Microsoft, which have formed their own strategic partnership.

An official statement released at the end of last month lost $ 609 million at the same time that the travel technology giant announced its full-year 2020 financial results.

The announcement was ambiguous. Amadeus will leverage cloud technology to innovate and explore new products and solutions, create a smoother travel experience, and rethink the future travel industry with Microsoft.

Join us at the Skift Business Travel and Future of Work Summit on March 17th

However, Amadeus executives, who lead Microsoft’s collaboration, shared some clues with Skift.

It’s not just money

In its financial results announcement on February 26, analysts sought to identify Luis Marrot, president and CEO of Amadeus, for more information on dealing with Microsoft.

For example, Sabre says migrating to the Google platform will save $ 75 million in fixed technology costs annually from 2024. But Maroto gave nothing and just said that the savings would be reinvested in R & D.

I’m not saying finance wasn’t important, but it’s definitely not one of the top 10 drivers, Denis Lacroix, new senior vice president of Amadeus’ cloud transformation program, told Skift. If there are savings, go back to product development.

The new product is probably tagged with Microsoft’s existing platform, and Lacroix repeatedly references the incredible footprint of US companies.

He said they own LinkedIn. If we actually put together the right minds, there’s probably something around the business trip.

Lacroix also said Microsoft owns the desktop, which is more or less suspicious given how far Google has entered the Chrome operating system. But he points out that Microsoft has much more to do, such as enterprise resource planning software Dynamics 365. “Although not as famous as the famous German competitor, it is already used by some airline and agency customers,” Lacroix said of SAP. ..

Meanwhile, as pandemics force more people to work remotely, corporate messaging and collaboration tools are in the limelight, and Lacroix can help Microsoft Teams play a major role in future product development. He said it was another aspect.

Once you’ve isolated the idea you were trying to incubate and it really works, you need to take the time to bring it to market. We never run out of ideas. The problem is finding the real potential in the travel sector, he said.

Speed ​​wins

The cost savings of moving more data and processing to the cloud don’t come to mind, but Lacroix is ​​excited to speed up Amadeus.

Waiting time and response time are important when searching for and booking all types of travel, especially in an era when people are frustrated when search results are not displayed immediately.

Lacroix quoted a leading online travel agency in the United States, one of its customers as well as one of its competitors. When you do an airfare search on their website, they send it to us and award the competitors. The rest of the booking flow is sent to GDS, which offers the best response time. “

For example, it didn’t make sense to do the tedious work from a data center in Erding, Germany, for an Australian customer.

If the distance causes a delay of 200ms or 300ms, nothing can be done. Some customers measure transactions in milliseconds, “says Lacroix. “If you do not bring the product close to where you are using the service, you may suffer a competitive disadvantage.

Some customers have insisted on storing their personal data in their own country due to privacy concerns.

Next is the actual hardware. Amadeus has been using cloud technology in hybrid mode since 2015. Some cloud providers, including Microsoft, are devising processors that aren’t available on the market, Lacroix said.

“If we just procure the hardware from a regular supplier and do everything ourselves, we’ll lose the competition,” he said. No one builds a data center in different countries. We had to look at the working principles of the core and do things differently.

As a result, Amadeus leverages Microsoft Azure and its artificial intelligence capabilities around the world to optimize operations.

Window of opportunity

So what exactly is it for Microsoft?

For Google, dealing with Saber makes a lot of sense. Because the search giant has never avoided the intention of making money from travel. According to Lacroix, this is an aspect not overlooked by some of Amadeus’ customers, suggesting that they were surprised by Sabre’s loyalty given Google’s lack of neutrality.

But Lacroix wants to point out that Amadeus is more than just a Microsoft customer. A vendor is, strictly speaking, the person who purchases the service. In our case, we wanted someone who had skin in the game. It’s not just about selling cloud services, he said.

He believes Microsoft will benefit from a deeper understanding of how the travel industry works and can learn more about mission-critical software operations in the real world. What if I lose my departure management system? He said. Explain to them Heathrow’s technical scenario that no one can check in anymore.

In addition to Sabre working with Google and Travelport experimenting with a new look with its first end-to-end rebranding, the global distribution system seems to be reforming itself. The results can be revolutionary.

Sign up for the Skift Business Travel and Future of Work Summit on March 17th now

See full article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos