Sound Media Ventures announces first closure of Fund I to enhance innovation in new media technology





Atlanta-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Today, Sound Media Ventures, an Atlanta-based venture capital firm that fuels start-ups at the crossroads of media and technology, announces the launch of Fund I. Did. We will complete the final settlement later this year. Founded by Shachar Oren, who previously founded Neurotic Media, and secured a 10x exit to Peloton Interactive in 2018, Sound Media Ventures focuses on innovations that impact media creation, distribution and monetization. .. A company’s bespoke approach connects investors to an accelerating and transforming ecosystem.

Supported by growing awareness and awareness by both consumers and businesses of the value of home and mobile media consumption, the media technology sector is actively growing in a 10-year balance, supported by sectors such as fitness and communications. It is expected that. , Education, entertainment and art, games and esports. New technologies are essential as businesses focus on public needs in the post-pandemic world. Oren, founder and CEO of Sound Media Ventures, says this is the golden age of entrepreneurship in media technology and we are here to help. Consumers are increasingly adopting digital habits to drive innovation in emerging media companies around the world. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to use innovative media technologies and innovative business models to drive growth.

Oren uses his experience to find and identify passionate and hard-working founders who are building meaningful companies that have the potential to have a significant and lasting impact. Oren has been founded at the formation, angel and pre-seed levels for over 20 years through a variety of accelerators including LA-based Techstars Music, Georgia Techs ATDC and Create-X, Georgia State Universitys Main Street and The Cranium Incubator. I have been instructing people. .. Orens’ approach is to provide founders with capital to grow and guidance to expand globally.

The initial investment by Sound Media Ventures was the leading streaming art platform for Connected TV available on Apple TV (the # 1 lifestyle app in 58 countries), Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Comcast Xfinity, and Pluto TV. Includes Loupe. TribeXR, a VR platform that teaches DJ methods such as 1: 1 lessons and live stream performances. Press Sports is a social app with a fast-growing community of over 125,000 members that empowers athletes, attracts fans and helps scouts discover talent. And DanceFight is the first face-to-face video competition platform on mobile. Dance Fight has a deep partnership with Snap, including the original programming.

About Sound Media Ventures: A venture capital firm that discovers, invests in and guides innovative media technology companies around the world. It focuses on seeds and early-growth start-ups that will revolutionize the media ecosystem. The company leverages capital, operational experience, relationships and market intelligence to foster the next generation of key founders in the media technology sector. Promote differentiated investment instruments by specifically exploring innovative, scalable and defensive technologies that have a positive impact on the way media is created, distributed and monetized. For more information, please visit www.soundmedia.vc.

