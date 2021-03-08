Google is comparable to Mozilla, reducing the time between Chrome upgrades to 4 weeks





Google will accelerate Chrome’s release schedule to match the quarterly rhythm of rival Firefox.

The Mountain View, Calif. Company also offers a new release channel called “Extended Stable,” which is updated every eight weeks for companies that are tired of frequent deployments.

“By improving Chrome’s testing and release process and introducing biweekly security updates to improve patch gaps, we’ve found that we can shorten the release cycle and deliver new features faster.” Said Alex Miner, Technical Program Manager. The operation of Chrome is described in the March 4th post on the Chromium blog.

The reason for the new tempo of goggles was the same as Mozilla’s rationale for accelerating Firefox in September 2019. Then two Mozilla officials quoted the same faster reason. “We’re adjusting our cadence to be more agile and deliver new features faster,” said Ritu Kothari and Yan Or, Firefox’s release management team leader and senior director of product integrity, respectively. ..

Not ready yet.Third quarter shooting

Switching to a faster release rhythm doesn’t happen overnight. Instead, Google will launch a four-week interval on Chrome 94 in the September quarter (in context, Google published Chrome 89 last week).

In the near future, Google will continue to upgrade Chrome every 6-8 weeks. For example, Chrome 90 is April 13 (6 weeks after version 89), Chrome 91 is May 25 (6 weeks), Chrome 92 is July 20 (8 weeks), Chrome 93 is August 31 (8 weeks). It will be released in 6 weeks). ..

At that point, the situation is a bit strange, as Google only pauses between Chrome 93 and 94 for three weeks. The latter will be released on September 21st. However, there is a new four-week standard between Chrome 94 and 95, the latter of which will be released on October 19th.

Extended stability for the enterprise

In addition to the fast release tempo of Chrome, Google has also decided to imitate Mozilla in another way. Similar to Mozilla’s Firefox, we offer an infrequently upgraded version called “Extended Stable” for businesses and other large organizations. “Extended Support Release” or ESR.

Unlike Firefox ESR, which remains functionally and functionally the same, Chrome Extended Stable has been stationary for over a year and only eight weeks. Google will update the Extended Stable every two weeks with security fixes, but only those that address “critical” issues. Mineer does not elaborate or define “important”, but states: “These updates do not include any new features or all security fixes offered as a 4-week option. [emphasis added].. “

Only customers using Group Policy can enable and run Chrome Extended Stable.

How about the edge?

Like Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge browser relies on an open source Chromium project that is dominated by Google, including core technologies that render pages and execute scripts. The Chromium build schedule has changed to speed up the release of Chrome, and Edge must follow it.

Microsoft hasn’t confirmed that yet. In fact, the release timetable is only up to version 93, the version before the interval began to shrink.

For more information on the Chrome release cycle, please visit the Google website.

