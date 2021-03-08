13 technology trends emerging in the non-profit sector this year





At the end of 2020, nonprofits began to have high expectations for the New Year. Technology is growing in many other industries, and innovations such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) are permeating the collapse of traditional business models.

This innovation paves the way for the non-profit industry, and many technology trends are expected to have a significant impact on this sector. Below, 13 leaders of the Forbes Nonprofit Council discuss the most prominent technology trends that are expected to take over this sector this year and how these trends will change the day-to-day operations of nonprofits.

Members of the Forbes Nonprofit Council share technological trends emerging in the non-profit sector.

Photos courtesy of individual members.

1. Increasing use of multimedia storytelling

Multimedia storytelling like videos and podcasts is more valuable than ever. Nonprofits need to create stories that attract and impress viewers as more and more content continues to flood the Internet and generate additional noise. According to Cisco, 82% of all consumer Internet traffic will be video by 2021. -ArabellaDeLucco, WeXL Org

2. Rise of geo-fencing

Geofencing, a digital technology that covers geographic areas up to 300 feet, is becoming increasingly important. For example, you can contact church parishioners on Sundays by geo-fencing. This means that they have entered the church and can place ads on their phones for 30 days. I’ve been using geo-fencing for 7 years and it’s cost-effective and targeted. -Nancy Padberg, Arizona Catholic Education

3. Organizations migrating to the cloud

We expect more nonprofits to move to the cloud to drive cost savings while supporting remote employees. This is better than if you need to own or rent space and maintain costly on-premises infrastructure such as servers, network devices, and Internet access. This approach offers additional benefits through the availability of new analytics and cybersecurity tools. -Ann Evens boosts energy

4. Transition to managed services

The transition from failure / repair technical support to managed services will be the most attractive to nonprofits. A good provider of managed services offers a comprehensive “as a service” solution at a fixed price per employee. This model equalizes costs, enhances security, and reduces outages. It also adjusts the technician’s mindset to the best interests of us when the network goes down and they lose money. –Ripley Tate, Web Fire Communications, Inc.

5. Social media as a connection tool

I think one of the emerging technology trends is that nonprofits are starting to use more social media as a tool to connect with donors, stakeholders and clients. The Covid-19 forced many of us to look for innovative ways to connect. I think crowdfunding, apps, and mobile service offerings are ways to promote social impact. -Courtney Smith, Detroit Phoenix Center

6. Advances in live social media events

The main trend is arguably the advancement of live social media events. Nonprofits need to keep an eye on the Covid-19 epidemic across the country, so they need to keep their focus on online events rather than holding face-to-face events. -Francis Arias, Green Bellet Foundation

7. Other events that adopt a hybrid approach

I think more and more events will adopt a hybrid approach with both face-to-face and virtual elements where face-to-face meetings are considered safe. The pandemic standardized virtual conversations and showed how it could help extend our reach, but we also found that there was no substitute for direct connections. -Stephen Moore, MJ Murdoch Charity Trust

8. Expanding the use of clubhouses

Many nonprofits will find it beneficial to create conversations about their mission at Clubhouse, a new and highly engaging social media app that is all about voice-based, real-time conversations. We see many interesting new conversations taking place that raise the collective consciousness of human beings into so many problems. -Guneeta Singh Bhalla, 1947 Partition Archive

9. Further focus on AI and Virtual Assistant

Artificial intelligence and virtual assistants will continue to impact our lives this year as well. We believe it’s just one of the innovations, as we can “speak” donations to support our favorite charities, nonprofits, activities and action phrases.Whether it’s a mobile device, a computer, or a cloud-based voice service, you can easily say “send a contribution to …”-Texas FFA Foundation, Aaron Alejandro

10. Wide adoption of VR

Even before the pandemic, nonprofits were experimenting with virtual reality as a way to bring donors and prospects closer to their mission. As Covid-19 requires a farther, more remote experience, there are several organizations that use VR to take people to the live experience that the mission impacts. It is a never-ending need to help people feel and understand the impact of their gifts. -Muscular Dystrophy Association, Deborahage

11. Rise of mobile giving

The majority of the non-profit sector, including donors and online donations, is on the rise, due to pandemics. Mobile giving is a trend that is highly expected to grow even bigger this year. Since remote donations are the safest way to donate, it is ideal for nonprofits to create a process that is as seamless as possible for donors. –Patrick Coleman, GiveCentral

12. Digital measurement and evaluation

Digital measurements and evaluations can take hold. Especially for international operations, it can be effective and inexpensive for organizations to perform impact measurements and send reports via smart devices (using appropriate instructions and processes). I am aware of. I am optimistic that this trend will increase overall non-profit measurement and evaluation activities. -Sara Evans, Well Beyond

13. Implementation of learning management system

More organizations are implementing learning management systems (LMSs) to carry out education, training, and development activities designed to improve employee and volunteer performance. The LMS provides courses and content libraries and produces reports on learner progress and achievements. A good LMS has the potential to enable virtual practice, simulated problem-solving, and learning from group collaboration. -Franklin University Christopher Washington

