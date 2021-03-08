Overwatch’s Pachi Marchi Challenge promises adorable horror





Pachmarhi is one of the cutest characters in the world of Overwatch, a small character that seems to be somewhere between onions and octopuses. They have been the focus of many Overwatch merchandise and fandom works in the past, but now they have their own in-game events. The PachiMarchi Challenge will break into Overwatch starting this week.

What is the PachiMarchi Challenge? I do not know! Also, there seems to be no one other than Blizzard. The event begins on March 9th and lasts until March 22nd. A simple teaser trailer shows only a bunch of pachimaris bouncing around in the game. The fingers crossed that this would basically be Overwatch: Trouble with Tribbles Edition.

We certainly know what the event will include when it starts tomorrow, but we already know that there are no Twitch drops. Instead, according to community manager Josh Nash, posting on the official Blizzard forum will give you spray options just to log in. “Unlike previous Challenge Micro events, I would like to emphasize that this event does not include Twitch drops. That said, simply launching Overwatch before the event ends will bring the community You can unlock the 6 sprays you created. “

Of course, these sprays may add to your regular in-game rewards if you actually attend the event.

Get ready for the Cephalopod showdown in Sizulin.

The #PachiMarchi Challenge starts on March 9th! pic.twitter.com/uZQKsXbfRi

— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 8, 2021

As you may have already noticed, this is not Overwatch 2 news. The release date for Overwatch 2 is still far away, and while the studio’s focus is on the sequel, the original still seems to have some life.







