Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor (S2721HGF) Review





Game monitors don’t have to be flashy and expensive to be a good player, and they don’t have to be good in all aspects of screen quality. The Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor (S2721HGF) shows that you can achieve excellent gaming performance at a very reasonable price. The $ 299.99 display (sold for $ 229.99 at the time of this writing) features a 27-inch 1080p (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) panel with a peak 144Hz refresh rate. PC gamers looking for a solid mid-sized screen on a tight budget, between the very small measured input lag and the smoothness of Nvidia G-Sync / AMD FreeSync, which won’t break contrast or color records. There is no doubt that you will be satisfied. That’s why it won the Editor’s Choice Award in 2021 as our favorite budget game panel so far.

Make the game independent with a basic design

The Dell 27 looks very straightforward when compared to the more expensive Alienware brand siblings such as the Alienware 25 and Alienware 34. The curved screen is surrounded by a simple black band and a thin black bar that is flush with the active display on the top and sides. It features a slightly wider lower bezel that holds the Dell logo. It mounts on a similarly plain black stand with a hexagonal base that holds the monitor firmly in place. The stand can slide and tilt up and down (vertical height 15.5 to 19.4 inches, vertical angle -5 to 21 degrees), but does not rotate left or right.

A small power button is located on the right side of the bottom edge of the monitor and lights up when you turn it on. (Glow can be turned off if distracted.) A four-way joystick and four additional buttons occupy the right rear of the display and control the on-screen display (OSD).

All monitor connections point down from the central recess in the rear, adjacent to the neck of the stand. The power connector is on the right side of the neck, and the two HDMI ports and DisplayPort are on the left side.

Look at the color and contrast

The 27-inch screen is a 1500R curve vertical alignment (VA) TFT panel. As mentioned earlier, the resolution is 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and the refresh rate is 144Hz. A good move for the budget panel is to support both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync adaptive sync technologies to prevent screen tearing.

Test your monitor’s brightness and color performance using the Klein K-80 colorimeter, Murideo Six-G signal generator, and Portrait Display’s Calman software. Out of the box, in standard mode with maximum brightness set, Dell showed a peak brightness of 338.01 candelas (knit) per square meter and a black level of 0.135 candelas per square meter with a contrast ratio of 2,504: 1. This is in line with the 350 knit and 3,000: 1 contrast ratio advertised on the display, which is surprisingly superior to the more expensive Alienware 25 in brightness, black level and contrast (1,036: 1).

The Dell 27 offers better contrast performance than the Alienware 25, but with a slightly delayed color gamut range. The graph below shows the monitor color level measured against sRGB. It covers 92.6% of the sRGB color gamut, slightly less than the 96.8% of Alienware 25. (See details on how to test your monitor.)

The following graph shows the Dell 27 color levels for the DCI v1.2 Digital Cinema color gamut. This color gamut covers only 74.9% …

This is significantly less than Alienware 25’s 81.1% color gamut coverage. Fortunately, even within a more limited color range, individual colors are generally accurate and do not distort in any particular direction. The worst complaint is that whites are a little warmer than ideal out of the box.

Dell 27 Curved Test: Game Performance

For affordable monitors, Dell’s input lag is very low. In a test using the HDFury Diva HDMI matrix, we measured an input lag of 1.7 milliseconds (ms) on a 60 Hz signal. Converting to a monitor’s native 144Hz refresh rate results in an input lag of 0.7ms.

The benchmark for FINAL FANTASY XV Windows Edition looked very good. From the green grass to the blue sky, the colors seemed natural and saturated. The shades weren’t particularly vibrant, but they looked well-balanced. With black outfit cuts and contours that distinguish the darkness of the campfire scene, fine details were well demonstrated in both sunlight and shade.

I also tried some Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) to see how the popular esports classic feels. The game ran great. No matter how desperately I turned, I couldn’t see the screen tearing. This surprised me as the expensive Alienware brothers on the monitor showed some breaks in the game. Nvidia G-Sync seemed to work fine and the movement was consistently smooth.

Dell 27 worked well with non-gaming content. The 4K Costa Rica test video (displayed at 1080p60) is accurately displayed in vivid and natural colors. The red of the parrot’s feathers and flowers really popped out, but didn’t look cartoonish or supersaturated, and the green of the plants and lizards looked bright and accurate. This is a sharp, colorful image that will satisfy gamers who want to see something on their monitor.

Verdict: A strong panel of budgets

The Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor is a surprisingly high quality, low cost display. The contrast isn’t noticeable, but it’s hard to find a good contrast game monitor for less than $ 300. Its colors are balanced and natural, the movement is smooth and the input lag is very small. Check all the boxes on a satisfying and very affordable game monitor to easily win the Editors Choice Award in that class.

If you need better performance and higher resolution, you can expect high quality monitors such as the 1440p ViewSonic Elite XG270QG and the Asus ROG Swift PG259QN with 360Hz refresh to cost about twice as much. However, at that price point, the Dell 27 Curved is one of the best products.

Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor (S2721HGF) Conclusion

The Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor (S2721HGF) offers excellent 1080p gaming performance on an affordable 144Hz display.

Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor (S2721HGF) Specifications Panel size (between corners) 27 inches Native resolution 1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio 16: 9 Screen technology VA Rated screen brightness 350 cd / m ^ 2 Rated contrast ratio 3000: 1 pixel Refresh rate 144Hz Adaptive Sync Nvidia G-Sync Video Input HDMI, DisplayPort USB Port (Excluding Upstream) 0 VESA Display HDR Level NA Dimensions (HWD) 19.4 x 24 x 7.5 inches Weight 9 lbs Height Adjustable Stand? Yes tilt stand? Yes swivel stand?Landscape / Portrait No Pivot No Warranty (Parts / Labor) 3 Years

