Google suffers from the curse of digital oil





Above all, the benefits generated by the advertising-infested Internet come to Google. Over the past few years, Google has been funding a staggering $ 40 billion annually from a market that holds a staggering up to 30% share of online advertising in the United States alone. And above that is the international market.

It’s no wonder that it’s difficult for Google to stay interested in others for a very long time at that time. The company is renowned for its service graveyard, which constantly drives users out of their digital homes and makes yet another DOA rebranding.

Earlier this month, Google sounded a death notice on Stadia after shutting down internal game studies where Stadia was barely formed. Google Pay is currently being treated. Keeping up with the dysfunction management of Google’s conglomerate empire is exhausting. And I’m hardly involved as a user anymore!

But why is it like this? Why does Google seem to be unable to concentrate for more than 18 months at a time?

To explain in parallel, we can look at the curse of the oil nation. The curse essentially says that when a country gains an overwhelming share of national income from sovereign oil mining, it tends to twist, distort, and corrupt the entire economy. Why bother investing in other industries when you can make a lot of money from the shit that is literally gushing out of the ground? In case of emergency, you need to be extraordinarily trained and fully functioning before you can find such wealth. Google has never been so.

This explains why Google tends to give up almost everything it’s trying to do. No one else can even match the wealth gained by mining people’s data, treating their eyes like pink slime, and selling them all as targeted ads. Why spend years of executive energy really growing something new in life when you can turn the screw of your dominant internet advertising winch a few more times to make a quarter. Is it?

But at the same time, the temptation to start something new is irresistible. Do self-respecting executives really want to internalize that they are middle managers in the oil nation and are abusing large-scale data rent search monopoly? No, you want to dream! In fact, dream that you are really changing the world. Or organize information about the world. Or whatever other fairy tale that sells you in the mirror that morning.

Yeah, I know that! The world really needs another messaging / game / payment service! that’s it! I’m going to spend the next 18 months of my life on drums before it turns to other parts of the business to operate a data extraction oil rig.

In other words, Steve Jobs’s ironic thing about monopoly is that when your company is less influenced by the success of new products, it’s the advertising and data extraction people who run the show. If you are a Google product rep and so you make better messaging / games / payment services, then what? The company is no longer successful when you have a dominant position in search monopoly and advertising.

Google will not return to Mojo, who provided the search, Gmail, and maps before the oil curse has healed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos