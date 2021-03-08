Night Campus Innovator Ong Selected for Inventor Group





The innovative spirit and collaborative impetus of Keat Ghee Ongs has spawned several companies spun out of his research in exploring new sensors and probes for medical and environmental applications.

His innovation-creating technology has landed him in the latest class of senior members of the National Academy of Inventors. He is one of the 63 inventors of 37 research universities, government agencies, and non-profit research institutes nominated by the Academy.

Ong, a professor at the Phil and Penny Night Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact, is very fortunate to be recognized as a senior member of the organization. Being part of a global network of highly talented innovators helps open the door to new opportunities and expand my research activities.

On came to UO via Michigan Technological University in 2019, where he was an associate professor and directed the Biotechnology Research Center and the Life Sciences and Technology Institute. The first faculty member on campus was Robert E. Gourdberg, vice president and secretary general of Night Campus Robert and Leona de Almond, who soon began collaborating with other UO faculty members.

Jim Dean, Associate Director of UO’s Innovation Partnership Services, balances academic and entrepreneurial efforts with a focus on Guy’s immediate impact on UO and its positive impact on patients and society. By taking the above, the condition of the new employees of the night campus later was adjusted. He connects the Night Campus with other UO research institutes, including the Department of Chemistry and the Institute of Materials Science, and is actively involved with the campus in commercialization efforts and initiatives.

Dean also pointed out Ongs’ role as a serial entrepreneur who set up multiple companies to pursue the commercialization of him and other technologies. These companies include Penderia Technologies, which was founded with Guldberg in 2020 to further develop implantable orthopedic sensors.

Using techniques reminiscent of RFID chips used to track lost pets, sensors are used in surgical repairs to collect important information about how a patient is healing. Sutures that are designed to be embedded in anchors, screws, or buttons. This device allows doctors and therapists to monitor an individual’s progress and develop a specific recovery exercise plan.

The company is actively pursuing grants and individual investors for the Federal SME Innovation Research and SME Technology Transfer Program for the next stage of product development.

Other entrepreneurs on Ongs include Norinse Technologies LLC, which he founded in 2007 to implement a battery-free wireless sensor for tracking tools and consumables during surgery, and Ongs, who works at Michigan Technological University. Includes Insight Technologies LLC, which commercialized a magnetically based embedded device based on.

On holds a bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree in electrical engineering from the University of Kentucky. He co-authored more than 100 peer-reviewed journal articles and four book chapters, leading five PhD students and six Master’s thesis students. He has over $ 2.5 million in basic research funding and over $ 1.5 million in translation and commercialization funding.

On is the second faculty member recognized by the Academy from the Night Campus. He follows Gourdberg, an Academy Fellow, and Darren Johnson, a chemistry professor who also became a senior member.

Onge has been nominated as a member of the National Academy of Inventors by UO’s Innovation Partnership Services Office, which works with UO innovators, the general public and industry to accelerate the adoption of innovations derived from UO’s research and education.

Other past UO senior members include biologist Sean Rockery, chemist Michael Haley, and honorary professor of chemistry Jim Remington. Becoming a senior member is a stepping stone to becoming an Academy Fellow. In addition to Guldberg, UO Psychology Professor Don Tucker and UO Honorary Chemistry Professor Bruce Branchaud are Academy Fellows.

Lewis Taylor, University Communications

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos