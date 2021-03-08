Google’s 9 Recent Health Jobs





Google recently posted some job listings related to the health business.

Nine positions recently posted by the company:

Bioethicist, Google Health: Develops and evaluates bioethics and research ethics education programs, provides ethics counsel to products and research teams, and conducts relevant ethics research projects. Mental Health Specialist, YouTube: Review sensitive content, conduct mental health presentations and workshops, and manage programs to support employees who act as mental health professional consultants. Nursing Informatic, Google Health: Provides a nurse’s perspective and communicates the needs of care providers related to the integration of new technologies into care delivery. Medical Device Project Manager, Google Devices and Services: Manage the post-marketing customer care and medical device grievance process. Technical Program Manager Lead, Clinical Data Management: Manage data in Google’s clinical research and data streams, and coordinate user acceptance tests for electronic data capture builds and validation documents. Product Manager, Google Health Studies: Manages commercialization and commercialization strategies, collaborates with various teams to initiate research, and works with research and engineering teams to define platform launch and internationalization plans. Google Health, a leader in clinical biostatisticians: Provides statistical input for clinical studies, provides statistical programming for generating datasets, tables, and diagrams, and provides statistical results for research protocols, statistical analysis plans, and clinical research reports. , And create a statistical method section for analysis of submissions to regulators. Google Health, a support content and media leader: Provides program leadership and operational support for document projects such as user guides, online support websites, training materials, and videos. Google Health, Strategic Partner Development Manager for Consumer Goods: Work with potential partners to lead exploratory discussions, create business opportunities for Google Health products, and lead teams across departments. , Provides thought leadership and acts as a mentor.

