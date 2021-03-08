“Nudge brands and consumers with smart tech to induce behavior change,” the new report said.





The new Consumer Survey Report highlights pressure and innovation from brand peers as important to drive sustainable behavior between shoppers and businesses. A new report, conducted by a team of behavior change and sustainability experts, also makes recommendations, including reminding consumers that they are not the only ones when it comes to making sustainable choices. I will.

The Igniting A Green Revolution report, released Monday (March 8) by UK Technology for Good app developer 3Sided Cube, could help drive and accelerate sustainable brands and consumer behavior. It provides insight into what is and the role of technology. A tool for promoting climate-friendly habits. This survey utilizes nationally representative data, statistics from a recent survey conducted by 3 Sided Cube, and public information obtained from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) of the UK Government.

One of the report’s key findings highlights the effectiveness of brand peer pressure on companies to green their businesses, with financial incentives, as well as moral reasons and industry rivals. Pressure suggests that companies may be encouraged to make more sustainable changes. Competitors. Analysts say governments, other businesses, and the wider community can awaken their responsibilities to become more sustainable as more waste reduction, reuse, and emission reduction initiatives and campaigns are celebrated. The sex will be higher.

Technology is another igniter for driving sustainable change. It explains that reports are an important tool for consumers. A survey based on previous 3 Sided Cubes survey data showing that the majority of shoppers are motivated to live a more sustainable life and demand digital tools to help make such changes. Technological innovation enables smarter and more environmentally friendly decisions and how consumers are part of a growing community focused on green issues.

Some of the key consumer concerns about the sustainability of brands and their products are those that highlight potential opportunities for businesses to drive change, such as non-recyclable packaging materials and Contains complex rules for the various components of the product. And how to recycle them.

We wanted to identify key factors that influence consumer and brand behavior in terms of sustainability.

From a business perspective, the report recognizes its responsibility to address climate change, but the lack of government financial support and the lack of clear government guidance on the transition to recyclable materials is important to the government. We are aware that it is a major barrier to making sustainable changes that show a role. You must play to support your company’s environmental leadership.

Recommendations made to influence change at the consumer level include showing consumers that sustainable lifestyles are becoming more and more popular every day. This is because it shows that shoppers are more likely to take action if they believe they are part of a broader trend consisting of many individuals.

Strachan believes that these insights provide both businesses, consumers, NGOs and public bodies with more direction in accelerating large-scale sustainable behavioral changes.

The ongoing problems of climate crisis, ecosystem destruction and plastic waste are global issues that cannot be ignored. We need to tackle them head-on … that’s why we created this report. Strachan wanted to identify key factors that influence consumer and brand behavior in terms of sustainability.

We look forward to driving meaningful behavioral changes in response to technological innovations, collaborations with other organizations, and the development of new research to share. [the] media.

