International Women’s Day: Google aims to help 1 million rural female entrepreneurs in India





On International Women’s Day, Google announced a new initiative to support one million rural female entrepreneurs in India as part of its “Women Will” program at a virtual event on Monday.

This initiative provides community support, mentorship and accelerator programs to local female entrepreneurs based on learning from the Internet Saathi program.

“The success of the Internet Saathi program shows how digital access and digital literacy can help women reach their full potential and improve their livelihoods. If women have equal access to opportunities, We all benefit from the perspective, creativity and expertise of women, which applies around the world, “said Sundar Pichai, Alphabet’s Chief Executive Officer.

The new Women Will platform provides guidance and support to women who want to earn money from their existing hobbies and talents, including tailoring, beauty services, tutoring and food processing. Available in English and Hindi, the platform provides a “how-to” curriculum to turn your interests into a business, manage your company and drive it for growth. At launch, Google announced that it would work with 2,000 Internet Saathis to help other women benefit from this resource.

In a special speech at the event, Federal Minister of Women and Children Development of the Government of India, Smriti Zbin Irani, said that India and emerging economies would create a fair competition for women’s economic progress. He said the time had come. Especially with such a big leap in technology.

“I am convinced that women, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can act as a major enabler of our coming-of-age story and bring about structural changes in society. Over the past few years, we have been Jan. Under Dhan Yojana, we have helped 220 million people. Women are financially independent. Under Mudra Yojana, we have contributed 27 chlores worth of money and 70% of women have access. ” Told.

Google.org, Google’s philanthropic division, has 100,000 people trained in digital and financial literacy in six states, including Bihar, Hariyana, Himachar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. We have promised a $ 500,000 grant to the Nasscom Foundation to support female farm workers. The Nasscom Foundation will also set up a helpline for female agricultural workers to receive further counseling on questions related to entrepreneurship.

Separately, Google.org has announced a $ 25 million Global Impact Challenge to nonprofits and social organizations in India and around the world working to promote economic empowerment for women and girls. Google said in a statement that selected companies would also receive guidance from Google, advertising grants, and additional support to bring their ideas to fruition.

“Women can almost double their jobs during a pandemic, risking an estimated 20 million girls not returning to school. We have the opportunity to build a more equal and inclusive future. Yes, we have to accept it, “Pichai said.

The Internet Giants also announced the completion of the Internet Saathi program. This is a six-year joint effort with Tata Trusts to empower women in rural India with digital literacy skills. Google said in a statement that the program across India has benefited more than 30 million women across India through training provided by more than 80,000 internet Saathis.

“Together, we trained female trainers to understand how other women use the Internet in all rural environments that would never happen otherwise. Women are making great strides in bringing today’s technology, and perhaps tomorrow’s technology, for the benefit of rural areas. Over time, these efforts have brought the true value of the Internet to the fore. “Masu,” said Rattan Tata, president of Tata Trust.

In addition, Google has rolled out a series of enhancements throughout the product. Female entrepreneurs can now identify their business profile as a female-led profile in their local business product, Google My Business. This will allow users to search for women-led businesses on search engines and map products.

In addition to this, Google Pay has launched a business page for home planners. This allows home planners to create a simple catalog of products and services to attract people with unique web addresses. The company said in a statement that interested users could talk to these home planners about their orders and make payments within the app’s chat-based interface.

