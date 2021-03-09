The best characters to recruit Blue Lions (and how to get them)





Fire Emblem: ThreeHouse is a strategic RPG made for Nintendo Switch that allows you to choose from three different homes to teach personally. These are Black Eagles, Golden Deer and Blue Lions.

Related: 10 Strongest Women in Fire Emblem: 3 Houses

All Blue Lion students come from the Holy Kingdom of Fergus. Not surprisingly, the leader of this house is the successor to the throne, Dimitri Alexander Braided. Blue lion students are generally resistant to spear and melee attacks, as each house has certain characteristics that set it apart from the others, and the holy kingdom of Fergus is known for its knights.

Blue Lions are great students, but sometimes you want to know what else is there. That’s why you can recruit members from other homes in this game. Also, because each character is different from the others, it stands out from the others, and some students will definitely benefit greatly if they are specifically hired instead of the other characters.

How to get a character to lower requirements

The first thing you need to know before hiring someone is that the majority of students want to have at least a C rank with their favorite skills. However, you can make things easier by taking advantage of the character’s affinity level with Beleth (also known as the support level).

Through gifts, outings, dinners, parties, returning lost items, and constant conversation, reaching at least C rank with support can lower most students’ individual requirements for their preferred stats and skills. ..

This is the rule. Each support level may reduce your preferred stats and skills by 1 point. For example, with C-rank support, you can use 20 instead of 21 statistics, and use D + rank instead of C-rank skills. Let’s check out the best characters of Blue Lions House.

Lysithea-for her magical abilities

Originally a student at Golden Deer House, Mimihimeu is the first choice to hire as a Blue Lions teacher. She excels in magic and the Blue Lions lack efficient attack units in the area (sorry, Annette).

Related: Fire Emblem: Three Houses-10 Lysithea Cosplay Proving That She Is The Best Student

Lysithea is also a Warp user and has an important paralog with Lorenz. She is considered a “glass cannon”. This means that offensive stats can be very high, but defensive stats have a very low growth range and should be avoided at the forefront.

How to hire her? In addition to the C support method described above (she likes lilies and other flowers), with 3 blue lion supports, if the lysithea has a magic stat of 15-20 and has a C rank of faith skill. We can recruit Lysithea.

Leonie-For Ace Archer

Leonie, a student at Golden Deer House, is a great option if you want to be an aggressive archer at the Blue Lions. She can become a Goodbow user and replace Ash in the area, freeing Felix and Mercedes who don’t have to fill the vacancy. In addition to paladins, Leonie can easily work in Bownite, Falconnite, and Wyvern Road classes.

How to hire her? Upon reaching level C in support (she likes gardening and fishing), Byres must have a C rank of 15-20 strength stats and lance skills.

Marianne-for her healing ability

Another student at the Golden Deer House, Marianne, is a great option to add a healer to your team (other than Linhardt). With her, you have the advantage of having her silence. She has three Blue Lions supports and is perfect for bishops and holi night classes.

How to hire her? You can do that by increasing your support level with C or D + with her, setting your magic stats to 15-20, and setting your C rank in your riding skills.

Linhard-for his healing and warp

Originally from the Black Eagles House, Linhardt is another good second or third option for healers other than Marianne. By adopting Linhard, you will have access to his warp. He is also a potential candidate for a bishop or paladin.

Related: 10 Things that don’t make sense about Fire Emblem: 3 homes

How to hire him? He likes tea, sweets, reading and fishing. This is useful information if you plan to get C-rank support with him. In addition to that, you need to have a C rank of 15-20 magic stats and reason skills.

Dorothea-for the ultimate black magic skill

Dorothea comes from the Black Eagles House. She is the perfect recruit for anyone who wants to further enhance the magical power of their home. Her ideal class is Mageand, and by putting her in the path of the Gremory Class, she becomes a great unit with access to black magic and can achieve Meteor Spell. She also has the Tron spell. Dorothea has a high performance as a dancer and has three support from the Blue Lions.

How to hire her? She doesn’t like flowers! She likes music-related gifts. In addition, to hire her, Byres must have at least 15-20 charm stats and a C rank in her authority skills.

Petra-for another flying unit

When the game starts, you’ll find the Black Eagles Petra. If you need a separate flying unit along with Ingrid, she’s a great option and can replace Felix in certain aspects (and even faster).

How to hire her? Petra loves sunflowers and can give them as gifts until she reaches C support. This makes her less demanding, demanding at least 15-20 in agility stats, and satisfying her riding skill’s D + rank instead of C rank.

Casper-for content

Casper brings a lot of content to the Blue Lions road. Hiring him allows you to unlock the exclusive cutscene where he has a paralog with Mercedes. As a fighter, he’s a great option to have if you have a Dude occupying the night class.

Related: Fire Emblem: Three homes let me miss teaching difficult kids

How to hire him? Even if it is B rank, the support method may not work. However, it still helps lower his requirements from B rank in the melee skill to C or D +. In addition, high intensity statistics (about 15 to 20) are required.

Support Lorenz-Lysithea

Lysithea also has a paralog, so it’s best to recruit Lorenz to the Blue Lions House, and it’s very beneficial for players to unlock it. It helps empower Lysithea by providing her with Thyrsus.

How to hire him? C support rank between 15 and 20 + C rank for charm status and reason skill.

Hapi-for everything

Finally, if you have DLC, don’t miss the recruitment of Hapi, an Ashen Wolves student. She is a free recruit available in Chapter 5 of the Cindered Shadows campaign. She has a lot of support in Dimitri and Ashe, and in fact she adds a lot to Dimitri’s backstory. Her status can reach a very good level and she has a combination of physics + warp + dark magic.

How to hire her? When she reaches Chapter 5 of the Cindered Shadows campaign, she is free to hire.

Next: Fire Emblem 3 Houses: 10 Secrets I Didn’t Know About Blue Lions Characters

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sanrio Collaboration Pack Released on March 26th

About the author Miguel Amaro (89 articles published)

Miguel Amaro is an ambitious person with a passion for knowledge and games and has finally decided to test his new interests. Prior to working as a writer, Miguel earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management and worked in marketing. He is also about to reach High Warlord with Classic WoW.

More from Miguel Amaro

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos