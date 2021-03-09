Restaurant Choosing To Keep Maskman Date Gets 1 Star Google Review by Mask Critics – NBC5 Dallas Fort Worth





Texas continues to face hundreds of new COVID-19 cases, including 1,700 new cases and 80 deaths reported in North Texas.

Restaurant and bar workers took him to the Texas Capitol on Monday in protest of Governor Greg Abbots’ order to end the state-approved Maskman date that came into effect on Wednesday.

Governor Abbott said the decree is no longer needed as the state now has the tools needed to fight COVID-19.

Critics and healthcare professionals say the move is premature.

In less than 48 hours before the mask obligations are relaxed, employers are preparing to implement their own safety protocols.

Some owners are already facing problems.

Don’t expect to step into Deep Elm’s All Good Caf on Wednesday without wearing a mask.

Mike Snyder, the owner of Governor Abbots’ orders, said he didn’t think it was that smart. I intended to follow the instructions of the CDC.

Despite a 50% drop in sales during the pandemic, Snyder has not sprouted.

It’s not just about making money, he said. I’m not going to obey politicians. I will follow the CDC and doctors and scientists. It’s very simple and not too difficult.

His position has already received negative attention from at least one person who visited Google Reviews and gave the facility a one-star review. Spend your money elsewhere.

That little idiot. The person who gave the one-star review is probably not even the customer, Snyder said. He is not going to come here. He’s going somewhere and doesn’t have to come here!

A loyal customer of the facility, which has been in business for over 20 years, took us to Google Reviews to leave a 5-star review.

A new informal poll by the Texas Restaurant Association asked more than 700 members:

Do you still require staff to wear masks and face covers after March 10th?

According to the association, 17% said “no”, 73% said “yes” and 10% said “don’t know”.

When asked if restaurant owners would be required to wear a face cover after March 10, 38% said “yes”, 43% said “no” and 19% said “don’t know”.

Despite anti-maskers seeking to run for constitutional rights, the employer has the right to refuse service.

According to the National Restaurant Association, companies can refuse service even under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Restaurants need to enjoy goods and services equally to individuals with disabilities, so restaurants should consider reasonable accommodation for guests, such as curbside delivery.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said: However, guests do not need to be accommodated if the restaurant interferes with the business’s ability to safely provide goods and services. Current US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance poses health and safety risks when allowing unmasked public to enter the workplace.

Snyder said he would be happy to provide a suitable alternative if it meant keeping staff and other customers safe.

We still have really good food. Want a chicken fried steak? He said we have the best chicken fried steak in town. Do you want it come and get it. Wear a mask when entering. If it does not fit, place it on the porch. That’s pretty easy.

Both Dallas and Fort Worth restaurants told NBCDFW that the governor’s decision last week surprised them.

It was like a slap. I shed tears immediately and didn’t expect it at all, “said Noraparomino, co-owner of Los Zalapes Restaurant in North Fort Worth.

Los Zarapes continue to require masks and social distance. And beyond public health concerns, many restaurant owners believe that the governor put them in a bad place.

Abbott has basically shifted the burden on us to become an Enforcer, and that’s a bit disappointing, “said Brooks Anderson, who co-owns Dallas Restaurant Boulevardier, Laps Carion and Hillside Tavern.

To avoid violent conflicts between employees and customers, NRA also recommends that companies take the following steps:

Make the sign very clear so that the customer can understand what the door needs.

If possible, we will provide non-contact delivery.

Consider providing a free mask for the door.

Assign the right team members to effectively communicate the rules to your customers.

