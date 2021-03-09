How Technology Can Enhance Behavioral Health Design and Care





Technology has greatly advanced the capabilities of medicine in everything from computers that sequence genes to robots that support minimally invasive surgery. However, one of the medical disciplines with untapped potential when it comes to leveraging cutting-edge technology is mental health care.

However, as the pandemic shows, there are great opportunities within the field of mental health care to take advantage of existing and future technological advances. Adopting technology can dramatically improve building design and patient outcomes. Architects, health leaders, technicians, planners and others need to bring technology into mental health care to unite on ways to improve and save their lives in the future.

Here are four technology possibilities that mental health should consider in the post-pandemic world:

Telemedicine:

The number of people who use telemedicine to see their doctors has increased exponentially during the pandemic, and access to behavioral care has also increased. Private insurance companies and Medicaid and Medicare have provided reimbursement for telemedicine appointments, giving millions of people access to behavioral medicine from their homes, offices, or … anywhere.

This trend will continue in some way. According to a study by digital behavioral healthcare company Tridiuum, 70% of therapists plan to continue providing telemedicine services after a pandemic and will utilize video visits for at least 50% of mobile patients. .. forward.

The hybrid model should be an advancing standard with clinical space available for both face-to-face and telemedicine appointments. Regular telemedicine check-in by a familiar provider helps patients adhere to medication, report new symptoms, and avoid hospitalization or admission to an emergency room or readmission.

These hybrid spaces need to be specially designed to allow clinicians not only to add cameras and microphones to their regular offices, but also to successfully perform virtual visits. This can mean creating a telemedicine pod with special audio and lighting that is adjacent to or near a regular office or appointment room.

Patient safety device / monitoring:

Patient and staff safety is an important consideration when designing behavioral health care facilities. However, too often in the past, safety measures could lead to an institutional and sterile environment that does not promote the health of building users. You’ll need certain things, such as ligature-resistant hardware, but technology can improve your safety without compromising your warm and healing space.

A recent study of behavioral health inpatients at high risk of violence used smartphones to enable behavioral sensing and patients to report their current status and status without summarizing past emotions and events. It found that, among other symptoms, the lack of volatility in unit status and physical activity of large inpatients was associated with violence in these inpatients.

Such technologies can signal when the patient is in a potentially triggering environment, shaping future space design around outdoor access, physical activity, and private, quiet spaces. I can.

Biotechnology innovation:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing many aspects of medicine, and mental health has the potential to become the next frontier. The ability to track serotonin levels using AI helps researchers better understand how it affects sleep and mood. A research team at the California Institute of Technology has applied AI machine learning to serotonin sensors. The sensor detects the release of serotonin and can check patterns and levels during sleep and stressful situations.

The Parkland Clinical Innovation Center (PCCI) in Dallas is a non-profit laboratory that designs, builds and tests AI programs that have the potential to address individual / community health needs, especially mental health. Many of these programs that PCCI is working on are on mobile or software platforms that make it easy to share information between patients, clinicians, and community-based healthcare facilities, which are key mental health care links. There is.

Use of circadian lighting:

Our internal circadian rhythm is a natural process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, which is essentially tiring when it gets dark and awakens when the sun rises. While more studies are useful, the Journal Nature’s 2020 study found circadian rhythms among individuals with several psychiatric disorders, including major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and schizophrenia. It turns out that rhythm changes are commonly reported.

Preliminary research shows that controllable LED lighting set in a natural circadian rhythm cycle supports positive results in behavioral health settings and creates a soothing effect in common areas such as dining rooms and activity spaces. Is also shown. Predictable lighting systems are believed to help not only improve the patient’s sleep, but also show the passage of time and create a consistently calm atmosphere towards the end of the day.

Behavior / Symptom Tracking:

We know that wearables help track heart rate, oxygen levels, and blood sugar levels, but what about the symptoms of mental illness?

The technology platform also helps alert doctors to patients who may develop certain mental health conditions. Quartet is software that reviews medical records for patients at risk of mental illness, links them to care such as treatment, and notifies primary care physicians.

Some personal journals, some mood trackers, and certain apps also help doctors track patient symptoms and prevent admission or readmission to hospitalization facilities. Used in patients with bipolar disorder, the I Mood Journal can be used to record everything from mood and symptoms to sleep, medication, and energy levels. Tracking these various factors can help analyze a patient’s daily emotions and mood through a summary chart that shows when a person may be experiencing a manic or depressive episode.

There is no reason why it shouldn’t be more integrated into mental health care and building design, as technology is already woven into our daily lives. Technology can be used to improve access and quality of care, patient safety and facilitate staff workflows. As more and more people seek mental health treatments, the industry should be equipped to provide the best and most up-to-date care.

Alison Leonard is a Cannon Designs Dallas Behavioral Health Leader. As an evidence-based design-certified architect, she is passionate about reducing stigma on mental health issues by helping create innovative treatment spaces for patient healing.

