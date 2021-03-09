New trailer reveals RPG gorgeous diorama world





Coming soon to Apple Arcade, Fantasian is a whole new RPG by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and composer Nobuo Uematsu. To build a hype for the release of the game, developer Mistwalker Corporation has unveiled new details on Fantasian and two new trailers. The game is billed by the company as a “diorama adventure RPG” and features a luxurious handmade environment for players to explore and turn-based RPG gameplay. The story of the game focuses on an amnesiac hero named Leo in a quest to regain his memory and stop the mechanical infections that are sweeping the land. The Fantasia story trailer is at the top of this post.

In addition to the story trailer, a trailer focused on the features of the game has also been released. It is embedded below.

The game’s diorama approach should give it a unique presentation! Over 150 dioramas have been created for Fantasia. Each of these environments was built by veterans of projects such as Godzilla movies and Ultraman. The feature trailer gives the viewer an easy glimpse of the diorama seen in Fantasia, but players have much more opportunity to explore the diorama throughout the game.

Exploration plays a major role in Fantasia, and the game’s turn-based battles are tuned to give players greater opportunities to explore the diorama environment at their disposal. This is because Fantasia features what is called a “dimengeon battle” mechanic. Players have the option of sending the enemies they encounter to a “dungeon of another dimension”. After several enemies have been transferred, the player can take on them all at once. According to the developers, this approach should give the player more time to explore undisturbed. However, it’s interesting to see if adding monsters to a single encounter makes the battle more difficult.

During Leo’s journey, the player will have the opportunity to fill the gap in his knowledge. Players do so by finding in-game novels that feature artwork, music, and sound effects. Sakaguchi is creating the story of the game, and it’s like an RPG that old-fashioned FINAL FANTASY fans will want to pay attention to over the next few weeks!

What do you think about Fantasia? Are you looking forward to Hironobu Sakaguchi’s latest work? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.

