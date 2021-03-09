2022 Kia EV6 Electric Crossover was teased with a sleek look and flush door handles





EV6 announces a new design language for Kia EVs.

Kia’s first dedicated EV has long been known to be a low crossover on Hyundai Motor Group’s new E-GMP platform. But thanks to the new Teaser set released on Monday, we’ve confirmed that the new electric car is called the EV6 and have the best look ever. This is the naming scheme that the company’s future EVs will follow.

The EV6 styling is reportedly previewing a new design language for Kia’s electric cars, which looks terrible from what we can see. It has a sleek, coupe-like roofline with a slight duck tail as well as an integrated rear spoiler on top of the scooped hatch. The front end is low, with a seemingly short overhang, and the slim headlights feature a cool segmented LED pattern. There is no big grille and instead of the EV6 there is a thin black panel under the new Kia logo, but the lower bumper of the car seems to have a big air intake.

You can also see that the 4-door EV6 has flush door handles to improve aerodynamics, large wheels, black-filled A-pillars, and C-pillar kick-up windows. Our favorite visible design is that the taillights extend to the rear wheel arch and have a very ubiquitous light bar running across the hatch. These lights also have a segmented LED pattern, with sequential turn signals connecting at the base of the taillights and curving back around the base of the hatch.

The EV6 is on the already announced E-GMP platform and will be shared with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the unpublished Genesis EV (and at least seven future Kias and many other Hyundai models). We know a lot about its potential specifications. The base EV6 may have a single motor and rear wheel drive, but a dual motor, all wheel drive setup is optional. The E-GMP platform enables a 3.5-second low of about 600 horsepower and 0-60 mph, but initially the fastest EV6 sets up its top-level Ioniq 5, 306 hp, 446 lbs. May be shared. -Torque feet and 0-60mph time of about 5 seconds.

The EV6 has a maximum distance of about 300 miles in the European WLTP cycle and can charge 800 volts. The Ioniq 5 can earn a range of 62 miles in just 5 minutes of charging and a 10% to 80% charge in 18 minutes with a 350 kW DC fast charge. It is unclear if the EV6 can support Ioniq 5’s V2L charging. In this charge, the car acts as a generator, powering appliances and electric bicycles.

The names of all Kia electric vehicles begin with the letters EV, the EV6 has plenty of room for model lineups at both ends, and the numbers correspond to the position of the model in the lineup. This new naming scheme makes things easier, especially across the global market, but it’s a bit disappointing that Kia doesn’t use good names like Stinger, Carnival, Telluride. However, many Kia models are migrating to alphanumeric characters (see K5 and K8). So it’s not surprising at all.

Kia said the EV6 will debut later this month and is likely to go on sale in the fall. EV6 is expected to start at around $ 45,000 before incentives and tax credits.

2022 Kia EV6 Teaser Reveals Lower Electric Crossover See All Photos

