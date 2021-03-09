Google tells victims of harassment to take medical leave, the report found





Expansion of the Google Empire / Sunset.

According to a new report, Google employees who reported experiencing gender and racial harassment and discrimination on a daily basis only set aside when they took “medical leave” and returned for mental health treatment. Have been told to be driven away.

Nearly 12 current and former employees of Google asked NBC News if a company HR representative said, “After a colleague has commented on skin color or black hairstyle, or if he is sexually interested in his teammates. Later, he told me to seek mental health treatment or to get sick. ” “” Another 12 current and former Google employees told NBC that this practice is common within the company.

“I think 10 people who were treated for mental health last year were on mental health leave,” one former Google employee told NBC News. He himself took sick leave “after saying he had many unproductive conversations with the Human Resources department about how his colleagues discussed race.”

Sources said these breaks primarily helped drive people out of the organization quickly or slowly. Several employees told NBC that they noticed that they were assigned to a new manager or new department of the company when they returned from the recommended leave. These changes curtailed good performance evaluations because we didn’t have time to build new relationships and careers. As a result, these employees could not otherwise receive promotions or salary increases.

Another employee told NBC that he had taken the HR department with an offer to take a medical leave and move to another position when he returned after experiencing racism at Google. However, after returning to Japan, employees declined all the internal roles they applied for and were forced to leave Google.

Google spokesperson Jennifer Rodstrom told NBC that the company “has a clear process of how employees raise concerns and strives to be very transparent about how they handle complaints.” Said.[a]All concerns reported to us will be thoroughly investigated and we will take solid action against employees who violate our policies. “

Advertising Minority Report

According to the company’s data, women, especially blacks and Latinos, are significantly undervalued by Google.

According to Google’s 2020 Diversity Report (PDF), 51.7% of Google employees were white and 41.9% were Asian. Black workers accounted for only 3.7% of the company’s 2020 workforce, and Hispanic workers accounted for 5.9%. (Less than 1% of Google employees were Native Americans.)

This picture grows more clearly decomposed by the gender line. Globally, 68% of Google employees are men and 32% are women. According to the report, only 2% of all Google employees are Latina women and 1.6% are black women. In terms of leadership positions within the company, the number is even smaller, with approximately 66 percent of them being white employees.

Google’s Diversity Report focuses on inclusion in addition to diversity. This allows companies to retain employees with a sense of belonging and support rather than a sense of tokenism or selection. However, recent events and reports have questioned the effectiveness of these efforts.

In particular, Google’s comprehensive efforts came into the limelight with the resignation of Timnit Gebru, the renowned head of AI ethics, in December. Google said Gebble had resigned, but Gebble (black) said Google had pushed her out, explaining the company’s widespread attitude to silence marginalized voices, including women and people of color.

Gebble said she was also told to seek mental health treatment when she reported a problem to her manager about how women were treated within Google. “And I would answer that there would be no support system to remove Google’s hostile working environment,” Gebble told NBC.

Google has recently faced several proceedings related to the treatment of sexual harassment and racism in the workplace. In 2017, a trio of former Google employees alleged that women in the company were systematically forced into low-paying jobs. The 2018 proceedings accused Google of fostering a “companion culture” in retaliation for women who complained of experiencing sexual harassment at work.

Thousands of employees went on strike in 2018 to protest Google’s response to allegations of sexual harassment. This is because three senior executives have been reported to have been paid millions of dollars to leave the company after being accused of fraud. Shareholders have sued Google’s parent company Alphabet in response to these allegations. Google settled the proceedings in 2020.

Earlier this year, Google also decided to settle with federal regulators allegations of systematically paying low wages to female software engineers and unfairly handing over women and Asian candidates in software engineering roles. I agreed.

