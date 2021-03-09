Innovation to equip China with high tech





At the 17th China-ASEAN Expo held in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in November 2020, exhibitors are promoting imported products by live streaming. [Photo/Xinhua]

Business Insider says the rise of the country’s digital economy can benefit Asia as a whole

Innovations, which are attracting attention at major Chinese political rallies, will push China to the ranks of a high-tech nation, according to industry group leaders.

“Through 20 years of transformation, China has been promoted from a manufacturer of household goods, cheap accessories and electronics and has become a global leader in innovation in a new era,” said ASEAN-China’s Singapore branch vice president. Darwon says. The Chamber of Commerce, an organization that aims to promote business relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Wong said China is making progress in innovations such as satellite technology, telenetworking, supercomputers and fintech, which will allow China to occupy a stronger position in the global industrial value chain.

“All these past achievements will help pave the way for future development and promote China to become a high-tech country,” he said.

The 14th Five-year Plan (2021-25), which is being discussed at the National People’s Congress and the National Committee of the People’s Political Consultative Conference of China, is a blueprint for becoming a global front runner in science and technology innovation. Is shown. Chinese lawmakers and political advisers are investigating this issue in two sessions this year.

He points out that the world is moving to a digital economy, China is using artificial intelligence to lead its entry into 5G and related industries, and China will further deepen its combination of AI, cloud storage and big data analytics. This can make a big step forward in global innovation. , He said.

According to the Global Systems for Mobile Communications Association, China is expected to have 450 million 5G connections by 2025.

China was ranked 14th out of 131 economies in the 2020 Global Innovation Index released by the World Intellectual Property Organization in September, making it the only middle-income economy in the top 30.

But Mr Wong said resistance from the Western economy due to “fear of lagging behind China’s rapid growth” will continue to challenge China’s innovation journey.

The rise of China’s digital economy has the potential to benefit Asia as a whole.

For example, pointing out that China has recently joined countries like Thailand to seek cross-border transactions, Mr. Wong introduced more breakthrough technology between China and ASEAN countries. He said it could be tested and implemented to support economic transformation across the region.

Established in 1967, the ASEAN Group is Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

China can also strengthen its cooperation with participating countries in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world’s largest free trade agreement.

Wong said several key sectors such as renewable energy, food technology, water resources, fintech and technology-enabled infrastructure will be the top arenas for cross-border cooperation.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed lifestyles and accelerated the use of technology by people around the world, and Wong recognizes the need for further innovation in areas such as virtual facilities.

Wong said establishing cooperation in innovation between countries means the possibility of building a harmonious economic community.

“To step into the future, it is important to value the goals of the same economic goals, improve lifestyles and bring peace and progress together into a new world that preserves the culture of all mankind,” Wong said. Told.

