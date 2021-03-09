Google search results updated with full news coverage





Google Search has a full coverage feature for breaking news that provides more context for articles from multiple sources.

Full coverage was first introduced on Google News in 2018. Google promised broader expansion into regular search results in 2019, but that didn’t happen.

Two years later than expected, full coverage finally appears in search results.

If you’re not a regular user of the Google News app, you may not have encountered full coverage before. More here on what it is and how it may help drive more traffic to publishers.

What is Google’s full coverage feature?

Google’s Full Coverage uses artificial intelligence to connect related stories in real time.

As the name implies, Full Coverage is designed to give users a complete picture of how stories are reported from different sources. As the story progresses, it helps users follow the story.

This is not a feature available in all news articles. Full coverage is primarily used for stories that unfold over a period of time.

For example, the launch of a new iPhone is unlikely to trigger Google’s full coverage feature. This is because it is an event that occurs once and then runs.

Events like the COVID-19 pandemic are stories that evolve over time, so they are much more likely to trigger the full coverage feature.

This feature may show more sources in search results for a particular article and drive more traffic.

There is no special way to optimize your news articles for Google’s full coverage, other than publishing your news as usual and optimizing your web pages. Google decides when you need to take advantage of full coverage.

Google’s AI can understand the people, places, things involved in the story, and how they relate to each other. Full coverage organizes articles into storylines as news events unfold.

No human editor is involved in curating the story, and the results contained in the full coverage section are not personalized. Everyone is watching the same story.

What does full coverage look like?

When searching for breaking news information, scroll to the end of the top story carousel and[全範囲を表示]A button is displayed.

Just below the top story carousel[その他のニュース…]Select,[全範囲を表示]You can also find the button.

Google states that the full coverage feature of search results is more advanced than the feature of Google News because it can detect articles over many days.

“This announcement introduces a new technology that can detect long-term news articles for days, weeks or months, like the COVID-19 pandemic, like the Super Bowl, and then full coverage. Organize your pages to make it easier for people to find top news, along with additional content such as explainers and local coverage to help you understand these complex stories. “

Full coverage will appear in Google’s mobile search results in US English starting today. It will be rolled out to more countries and locations in the coming months.

Source: Google

