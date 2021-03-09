Facebook allows users to create and watch reels on the platform





Facebook is doubling short video formats by launching the ability to create and view videos on its flagship social media platforms amid rising consumption of short videos in India and other markets.

Facebook announced on Tuesday that it is testing a new feature on the Indian platform that recommends Instagram creator Lille. India has this feature by selected creators such as Ashish Chanchirani, Poo Jadilla, Master Chef Pankaji Baduria, Awezda Bar, Bongai and major celebrities such as Suresh Raina, San Jib Kapur, Halva Jan Singh. This is the first market to be piloted.

The test runs only on public accounts. For public accounts, you may be immediately prompted to opt in for the feature. These videos are shown as recommended content to Facebook users based on their relevance, and even if you have a Facebook account, they will be shown with the creator’s Instagram username.

According to the company, this feature will allow creators to extend their content reach to new audiences, but will also open up potential monetization opportunities for social media giants in the future. Last November, Instagram head Adam Mosseri told CNBC that he would eventually place an ad on Lille, but didn’t provide specific details and the format was for consumers and creators. He said he is working to make it attractive to him.

Instagram launched Reels last August as a rival to ByteDance-owned TikTok. In India, it competes with over 12 short video apps, including MX Player TakaTak, Glance-owned Roposo, and Dailyhunt’s Josh. All of these are competing for the top spot in the country after the ban on TikTok last June.

That said, Instagram Reels is part of the main Instagram app, unlike most of its competitors, which are standalone apps.

Facebook has also independently tested short video features like TikTok since August last year and is now rebranded as Reels.

Open Facebook Camera You can select this option at the top of the news feed. This option allows the user to capture the video clip or upload the video clip from the phone gallery. You can also access editing tools such as augmented reality effects, speeds, timers, countdowns, add songs from your Facebook music library, and use your own original audio clips in short videos.

Like other posts on ETtech, users can share this video in a public news feed or use one of the existing custom audience options in the Facebook app.

Last month, Instagram extended Reels to Instagram Lite, an improved lightweight product introduced at the end of last year.

* Disclosure: MX Player is part of Times Internet, which owns ETtech.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos