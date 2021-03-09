Cozy Relationship Between SFUSD and Google – Richmond Review / Sunset Beacon





Letter to the editor

Editor,

I would like to know if anyone is looking into a cozy relationship between Google and the San Francisco Unified School District.

Yesterday I learned that Google is an “industry partner” in my son’s high school computer science department. Obviously, Google is not a neutral or benign partner in this relationship, and the two entities are by no means equal in power, especially under the current crisis-level social and economic conditions. Most of my son’s class activities are done on Google Platform and I don’t remember clicking to accept this as a parent. Last year, my son had little direct contact with his friends and was forced to participate in 100% online instruction. He said he hates school now, is completely bored with all the classes and thinks he developed ADD yesterday. In addition, he recently began to suffer from depression and a serious lack of confidence in himself. Obviously, the close relationship between Google and SFUSD has serious potential, both emotionally and cognitively, for urban students, which have significant social and political implications. Andyet I have heard a critical analysis of this partnership.

Schools in San Francisco have been closed for a year, but local private schools have been open for months, with few Covid infection issues. Some children are more equal than others, working class parents are overwhelmed, politically powerless, to protect children from predatory businesses and generally to protect their interests It’s pretty obvious that you can’t do anything.

I think we should stop pretending to live in a functioning democracy. Political equality has no meaning if what we empirically recognize is a fundamental level of material inequality. Obviously, we say nothing about what’s happening in our lives, and obviously no one cares what our people are thinking. But apparently some people are keen to control the means by which their thoughts develop or do not develop.

Mira Martin-Parker

