Innovation Zone projects are subject to federal tax cuts





Story County Commissioner voted against separatist control and county division last week. This was the first official statement from the Commission in response to Governor Steve Sisolax proposing a bill to create an innovation zone built and governed by technology companies, at least initially. County Commissioner Lance Gilman, who purchased land in the proposed innovation zone adjacent to the Tahorino Industrial Center (TRIC), did not attend the vote.

Many people mention this proposal in news reports and social media posts, but Sisolaks’ idea is that the Innovation Zone law has not yet been introduced.

However, the zone most likely to be first realized through the promotion of innovation zones and the efforts led by Blockchains and LLC exists before the governor’s term. In fact, at the roundtable conference at TRIC in October 2018, it was former Governor Brian Sandoval who first called blockchain one of the next big chapters in Nevada’s history.

Blockchains is one of the few big tech companies based in TRIC in Story County, east of Reno joining, which joins Google, Switch and Tesla. But what sets Blockchains apart is the additional purchase of 67,000 acres of land adjacent to TRIC, which Sandval has named the Innovation Park.

Zone within the zone

It was also Sandval, who worked with then-Nevada Senator Dean Heller to work with the US Treasury to designate Story County as an opportunity zone.

The Opportunity Zone, created by the 2017 Tax Reduction and Employment Act, is defined by the Internal Revenue Service as an economically deprived community where new investments under certain conditions may be subject to tax incentives. I am. Opportunity Zone plans are currently underway for communities in all 50 states.

Initially, Story County was not eligible for designation because the average household income was too high.

The governor of each state was able to nominate an area designated as an opportunity zone. Sandval had to remove his request to designate parts of Lyon County, including Dayton, as Opportunity Zones in order for Story County to be considered.

Blockchains LLC Rendering proposed the concept of Painted Rock Smart City. (Credit: EYRC Architects + Tom Wiscombe Architecture)

This will return you to the Innovation Park. It aims to allow Blockchains to leverage the independence of the Innovation Zone and leverage the tax deductions associated with development within the Opportunity Zone to build a smart city centered around blockchain technology. .. The idea for smart cities was also announced in 2018 by Blockchains founder and CEO Jeffrey Berns.

During the announcement of the planned law for the Innovation Zone, Sisolak will come at the expense of the huge tax distribution from the state of the diversity given to Tesla to seduce it to Nevada. I said no. In fact, he said, the bill does not discuss tax rate details, but includes a clause that requires companies to make industry-specific tax proposals.

Sisorak does not mention the fact that the first and perhaps only innovation zone is within the opportunity zone and is subject to tax cuts from the federal government.

Currently, Blockchains receives at least a temporary tax deferral from the federal government on capital gains. According to the rules of the Opportunity Zone, this could be a permanent exclusion of taxable income for new profits. According to the Tax Policy Center, for investments held for at least 10 years, investors will not pay taxes on the capital gains generated through investing in opportunity funds (investment instruments that invest in the opportunity zone).

Opportunity for whom?

Blockchain and its smart cities could be the only innovation zone within the Opportunity Zone in Nevada. But that’s not the only development within the Opportunity Zone that elicits criticism and scrutiny. Congressmen have questioned how the Opportunity Zone has been used to line the pockets of the wealthy since its inauguration under the Trump administration.

In 2019, Houseways and Means Commission Chairman Richard Neil and Senate Finance Commission Ranking Member Ron Weiden began investigating the designation of the Treasury Department’s Opportunity Zone in Story County, with hundreds of political appointments. Associates investigated whether they interfered with the process of directing millions of tax deductions over the long term.

At their request to then Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, lawmakers wrote:

The New York Times also issued an internal memorandum of understanding from IRS career stakeholders. This memorandum warns of the negative impact of this designation on the Opportunity Zone program.In particular, the Memorandum of Understanding states that the decision to allow Nevada to deviate from established eligibility criteria creates serious potential risks for both the IRS and Opportunity Zone programs, and all other states (and their states). Clearly unfair to taxpayers and investors), and[s] There is doubt about the legitimacy of the process in which the designation was made. Despite these objections, the Treasury has allowed the designation of Story County.

This and other investigations, conducted at the request of the Democratic Party, did not change the Opportunity Zone program.

Therefore, if the Innovation Zone is approved in Nevada, Blockchains smart cities could be realized to ensure that they meet the requirements to maximize the tax deductions in the Opportunity Zone.

Pete Ernaut, a lobbying and marketing firm R & R Partners who worked with Blockchains and previously served as senior adviser to both Governor Sandoval and Senator Heller, said Blockchains is likely to take 10 years to complete water rights. Stated. To meet the number of acre feet required for a city of the proposed city size.

Blockchains will be in the innovation zone for 10 years to satisfy the state, until the city’s infrastructure is built, water rights are cleared, and the company is ready to take over government services from schools to law enforcement agencies. You only need to invest an additional $ 1 billion in. According to the proposed law, requirements.

If it does so through the Opportunity Fund, it also meets the federal requirements for a permanent exemption from taxes on future new interests.

