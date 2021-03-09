The Outriders demo feels like an action movie from the 1980s





Square Enix’s upcoming looter shooter Outriders has a unique tone that reflects the amazing action movies of the 80’s and 90’s.

Outriders is finally preparing to make its long-awaited debut on both next-generation and final-generation consoles. Large-scale demos have given gamers what they can expect from the long-awaited sci-fi action RPG. Despite some frame rate issues and some technical issues, Outriders appear to be very well shaped. It even has an unconventional tone that reflects some of the over-the-top action movies of the 1980s and early 90s. Outriders’ style may seem a bit cheesy, but B-rated movie fans will fall in love with its exaggerated taste.

B-class action movies have a unique charm not found in other movies. They divide the fast-paced shootout and martial arts scenes with exaggerated conversation and acting. Outriders have a similar tone that is more like a classic Schwarzenegger movie than a AAA title.

Cheesy conversations and excessive action sequences can be offensive to some, but many gamers enjoy the best qualities of these cult-like titles. They don’t have a very serious tone and focus on entertaining the audience rather than making profound remarks. Outriders have some gloomy moments, but it also makes room for some goofy one-liners and ridiculous cutscenes.

One of the best examples of outrider B-class goodness is the scene where a metal pole pierces the player’s outrider. Outriders give off a bloody roar as they pull a giant pole out of their chest. The protagonist follows it up with a surprisingly bad one-liner like “Well, that just happened”. The total absurdity of the scene is really hilarious and fits into some low-budget action movies that many gamers love. The demo is full of other weird moments that keep players enthusiastic for hours.

The main character is also similar to the action heroes of the 1980s. They also have all the features that action heroes need, while showing a witty sense of humor. Most of the iconic B-class action heroes carried themselves in a similar fashion. They know when to get serious and when to brighten their mood with cheesy taglines and friendly humor. The protagonist’s attitude helps advance the outrider’s story in a way that keeps things fresh and captivating. Players never know what to expect from an outrider and continue to engage in both the story and the character.

If the Outriders demo is an accurate depiction of the finished product, gamers are looking forward to it when it launches on April 1st. Remnants of action movies from the 1980s, it’s a breath of fresh air from the very serious AAA titles that gamers have become accustomed to over the last few years. Its main goal is to entertain the audience, which is amazing. Hopefully the full game will fix the technical issues and keep the taste of the B-rated movie throughout the game.

