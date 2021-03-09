Mavenir is pioneering a better, faster 5G innovation pipeline with frontline interoperability »Dallas Innovates





Mavenir, a provider of cloud-native network software for the wireless industry, aims to bring leading turmoil in opening the telecommunications industry to more competition and paving the way for faster progress.

Light Reading, a global communications digital media site, recently called Richardson-based company a “poster child” among emerging vendors seeking a share of the growing pie. In late 2020, industry analyst Dave Bolan estimated that Mavenir would account for 5-10% of the global market for mobile core network technology.

In February, Madrid-based multinational telecom Telefnica announced a partnership with Mavenir and AWS to reinvent how to deliver IoT connectivity services, according to Fierce Wireless.

TelefnicaTech’s IoT KITE platform uses Mavenir’s cloud-native packet core service on AWS to provide “local shortcuts” to the Internet for all types of IoT devices.

“Building on web-scale technology and cloud-native principles, Mavenir’s converged packet core provides support for 4G capabilities, facilitates easy deployment on AWS, and is compact and efficient in terms of cost and resources. We provide a model, “says Ashok Khuntia, Packet’s EVP / GM. In a statement, computing at Mavenir.

Breakdown of OpenRAN

In November, Mavenir was selected by DISH Network to provide 5G nationwide. The company aims to deliver multiple applications at low cost through virtualization. The next generation of flexible radio access networks (RANs) are also attracting Intel’s attention.

So what’s the key to OpenRAN? According to Kori, it opens up an innovation pipeline by providing interoperability and allowing many different vendors to play a role in 5G. Unlike traditional radio access networks (RANs), which often tightly combine hardware and software from a single supplier, OpenRAN enables competition. We promise to speed up network development and reduce costs.

“People still think OpenRAN is years ahead, but it’s moving fast,” says Kori. “DISH has been launched in many areas and has already been deployed in several other countries.”

Founder named “The Most Powerful Person in Wireless in 2020”

Despite a lot of growth and popular products, the company has postponed its fall 2020 IPO plan due to market volatility and COVID-19 concerns.

Still, the company has come a long way since it was founded in 2005 by President and CEO Pardeep Kohli and now Ingage.ai founder and COO serial mobile technology entrepreneur Rasad Ali.

Chosen by Fierce Wireless to be the most powerful person in wireless in 2020, Kori aims to level the competition for more players and put Mavenir at the forefront of next-generation communications.

Pardeep Kohli was featured in the 2021 edition of the annual magazine in Future 50 of Dallas Innovates in Dallas / Fort Worth. Discuss with the CEO how innovation will enable future maps of 5G and Mavenir. This is our takeaway:

How Mavenir’s progress in the OpenRAN ecosystem will change the future:

I apply for patents on a regular basis. Currently, there are nearly 550, and I think it is about 10 to 15 every year. We are investing heavily in the development of OpenRAN.

5G is still in its infancy, but will be built for the consumer market and for business. We planned to virtualize it in the cloud in order to provide many applications at low cost according to the scale. For continuous learning and management, it will be completely cloud native. This software connects to a radio on a tower built on a publicly available silicon chip. Like video games, it was used by going to other industries for chip development. I was bringing that technology to the radio market. Intel has invested to make it more comprehensive and apply it to the entire wireless network, which is a closed system.

Instead of buying the entire system from one vendor, you can split your system into many different layers, fully protect it, and expose it to different vendors. For example, self-driving cars need to receive radio in many places. We are looking for an aesthetic that suits our surroundings by installing a radio in the tower or hiding it in a traffic light. You can get the radio from any vendor and combine or combine it with other components. Doing so will give you a lot of innovation.

About Mavenir’s Next Steps:

With so much investment in AI tools, deploying AI tools in your network can be managed at a much lower cost. For example, Facebook has 2 billion users, and there is a big difference between the number of employees used to manage it and the number of AT & T and Verizon employees. The reason is that Facebook is bringing automation to the network. Software manages the network, not the people. AI makes that possible.

A version of this story was originally published in Dallas Innovates 2021: The Resilience Issue.

Our fourth annual magazine, Dallas Innovates 2021: The Resilience Issue, focuses on Dallas / Fort Worth as a hub for innovation. The combined strength of Dallas / Fort Worth’s innovation ecosystem and intellectual capital is a force to consider.

