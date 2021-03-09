Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro + released in India with Oppo band style: price, specifications, etc.





Chinese smartphone maker Oppo launched Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro + in India on Monday. The new Oppo smartphone comes with a Super AMOLED display, Android 11, quad rear camera and more. Of the two smartphones, Oppo F19 Pro + is the only smartphone that supports 5G. Apart from the two smartphones, Oppo also brought an Oppo BandStyle fitness tracker with SpO2 sensors to India. Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro + will be available from March 17th, but Oppo BandStyle is already available for purchase from Amazon India.

The Oppo F19 Pro is priced from Rs21,490 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs23,490 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Oppo F19 Pro +, on the other hand, was launched in the only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at a price of Rs 25,990. The two smartphones will go on sale from March 17th, and pre-orders have already been published. The Oppo F19 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be available starting March 25th. Oppo Band Style, on the other hand, costs Rs 2,799 and is already available for purchase on Amazon India.

Oppo F19 Pro Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Oppo F19 Pro comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. Powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, it is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Oppo F19 Pro is backed up by a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC fast charging. There are also quad rear cameras that include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the Oppo F19 Pro has a 16-megapixel camera.

Oppo F19 Pro + Specifications

Oppo F19 Pro +, on the other hand, comes with a 20: 9 aspect ratio 6.4-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Oppo F19 Pro + is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone also comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. In advance, the Oppo F19 Pro + comes with a 16 megapixel selfie shooter. For connectivity, Oppo F19 Pro + has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C ports and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W flash charge fast charging technology.

Oppo band style specifications

Oppo Band Style comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass protection and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The fitness band comes with sensors such as a SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen, an optical heart rate sensor, and a 3-axis accelerometer. Oppo Band Style is designed to provide continuous blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. Oppo Band Style also has 12 workout modes including Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical, Rowing, Cricket, Badminton, Swimming and Yoga. Oppo BandStyle comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with devices running Android 6.0 and above. The band is powered by a 100mAh battery, which is claimed to be fully charged in 1.5 hours and provides up to 12 days of backup on a single charge.

