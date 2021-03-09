Brazil’s Tech Startup Ecosystem Can’t Promote Gender Equality





According to a new report, the majority of Brazilian tech startups are male-led, and the number of female founders has been largely stagnant for a decade.

Companies led exclusively by male entrepreneurs accounted for 90.2% of all Brazilian startups in 2020. The percentage in 2011 was 92.1%. Tech startups founded by women in Brazil now account for 4.7% of the total. In 2011, in 2011, when Brazil’s technology ecosystem was 18% smaller than it is today, they accounted for 4.4% of all founders.

The findings are outlined in the Female Founders Report (8) released today by open innovation company District in partnership with global entrepreneur network Endeavor and B2Mamy, an accelerator that connects mother-led businesses to the innovation ecosystem. It has been.

An additional 3.5% of all Brazilian startups have women and men on the founding team (by 2020, that composition accounted for 5.1%). The proportion of women is slightly higher among the shareholders of Brazilian start-ups. 29.5% have women among their partners. According to Distrito’s data intelligence figures, there are currently about 13.000 companies of all sizes in the Brazilian startup ecosystem.

According to a survey, nearly 65% ​​of tech companies with female founders in Brazil have emerged in the last five years. Over 50% of these are still in product validation or in the very early stages of business development. Business expansion is stated to be a major challenge for 60% of the women who participated in the survey.

In terms of investment access, women-only startups gained a 0.04% share of the total US $ 3.5 billion invested in the Brazilian startup industry in 2020. Of all the female founders surveyed, 68.2% did not seek capital. Because they still have their own resources or don’t know exactly how to do this. Of those who tried to attract investors, 36.2% said they were unsuccessful and 72.4% said they were morally harassed in the process.

Difficulty in access to capital is cited as one of the major challenges facing female founders (38.8%) and lacks good connections with investors, mentors and other entrepreneurs (44.6%). , And business model verification (56.4%).

The difficulty in accessing capital is also related to the lack of women in the fund, according to the report. 74% of funds investing in Brazil have no women on their founders or boards. About 3% of the funds operated in Brazil were founded by women.

When it comes to the women’s leading startup segment, more than 60% of Brazilian startups focused on fashion, the so-called fashion tech, was founded by women. The second most popular segments are Human Resources and Talent Management (26.7%), Social Business (24.1%), and Food (22.7%). However, the study found that these sectors combined accounted for only 3.5% of Brazil’s startup ecosystem.

The analyzed sample of the report consisted of 6.200 technical startups in Brazil. In addition, the survey conducted qualitative interviews with more than 400 female founders. The study also points out that the Brazilian women’s technology founder community lacks diversity. 76.5% of respondents are white and 87.5% are heterosexual. Almost 50% have no children.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos