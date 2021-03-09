Oppo F19 Pro Plus, F19 Pro, Band Style launches in India with starting prices of 25,990 rupees, 21,490 rupees and 2,799 rupees-Technology News, Firstpost





tech2 News Staff March 9, 2021 9:49:00 IST

Oppo has launched the Oppo F19 Pro series in India, including the Oppo F19 Pro Plus and Oppo F19 Pro. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup and a super AMOLED punchhole display. The F19 Pro Plus model also supports 5G connectivity. Both mobile phones can now be pre-ordered in India. In addition to the F19 Pro series, Oppo has also launched India’s first Oppo BandStyle fitness band. Fitness band highlights include an oxygen monitor and a continuous heart rate monitor.

Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro +, Oppo Band Style Price, Stock Status

Oppo F19 Pro has two storage variations. The price of the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is Rs 21,490 and the price of the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. There are color variations of Space Silver and Fluid Black. It will be available on Amazon’s website on March 25th.

Oppo F19 Pro + offers 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 25,990. There are also fluid black and space silver color variations. It will be available for purchase on Amazon on March 17th.

Set to #FlauntYourNights in # OPPOF19ProSeries. It starts from 21,490. Features include OPPOSmart5G, AI Highlight Portrait Video, OPPO 50W Flash Charge, and System Performance Optimizer. Book now: https: //t.co/ LTLHNKiEqF pic.twitter.com/PeoCPXNhC8

OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) March 8, 2021

Oppo Band Style is now available for purchase on Amazon for Rs 2,799 in India.

Oppo F19 Pro Specifications

Oppo F19 Pro features a 6.43 inch AMOLED display. It provides 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1.

For photography, the F19 Pro features a quad camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. Comes with a 16MP front camera.

This smartphone has a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30 WVOOC fast charging.

Oppo F19 Pro + Specifications

The F19 Pro + comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, it offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone features a quad camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP portrait lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.

Oppo F19 Pro + comes with a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W flash charging technology.

Oppo band style specifications

The fitness band features real-time heart rate and SpO2 monitoring to continuously assess your breathing quality throughout the day. SpO2 monitoring is enabled with a built-in optical blood oxygen sensor.

Apart from this, the device has 12 training modes such as swimming, running, walking, cricket, yoga and cycling. Oppo wearables allow users to check their progress using the HeyTap Healthapp.

continue! Set to #ActivateYourHealth in #OPPOBand style with a 12-day battery life on a single charge and a beautiful metal buckle. Get an exciting offer now: https: //t.co/v5g711Kiuh pic.twitter.com/cPACIu2RDu

OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) March 8, 2021

According to the company’s press release, the device is designed to address a variety of sleep problems. Therefore, this product comes with sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and continuous SpO2 monitoring. All of these features record and analyze your sleep health. According to the company, the band offers 12 days of battery life on a single charge.







