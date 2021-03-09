March 9, 2021 Amazon Quiz Contest Answers: Earn Samsung Ear Buds





It’s another new day, so online retailer Amazon India has come up with another new daily quiz contest. Take part in the Amazon app’s daily quiz contest to earn a free pair of Samsung EarBuds. Now, like the recent daily quiz contest, this is also a 24-hour contest that will be live until 11:59 pm.

As always, if you participate in a daily quiz contest hosted on the Amazon app, you need to answer the five questions asked there. If you provide the correct answers to all five questions, you will be selected for a lucky draw. If you are lucky enough to be chosen in the same way, you will be able to win Samsung earphones.

We have listed the same here, considering that you will be selected as a lucky draw only if you answer all five questions in the quiz correctly. See the answer below.

Answers to the Amazon Quiz Contest on March 9, 2021

Check the correct answer for the March 9, 2021 quiz on the Amazon app here.

Question 1: In February 2021, which glacier broke and caused the Dauriganga River to flood?

Answer: Nanda Devi Glacier

Question 2: What is the Square Kilometer Array, the largest intergovernmental project in the world to build?

Answer: Radio telescope

Question 3: Is Yudh Abhyas recently held in Rajasthan a joint military exercise between India and any country?

Answer: United States

Question 4: What was the middle name of this famous singer?

Answer: Joseph

Question 5: Which of the following is not in the four corners of this board game?

Answer: Railroad

Use these answers from the Amazon Quiz today, March 9, 2021 to earn a free pair of Samsung EarBuds.

As you may know, this quiz contest only applies to apps, not websites. Therefore, please download the Amazon app before playing the quiz contest.

