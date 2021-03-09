When Google keeps you out of your account, begging the internet for help is your first (and last) means





Google has a long-standing reputation for inadequate developer support. This is especially true for small, independent studios and teams. However, the company’s general customer support is also lacking, and today’s horror stories are the kind that are likely to facilitate backups of Google Data Export, just in case. At midnight last night, one customer’s Google account was completely disabled. They pay the entire content of their Google account, including emails, photos, Google Pay balances, and even the ability to pay internet bills via Google Fiber and mobile phone bills via Google Fi, without warning or explanation. Claims to have been inadvertently robbed.

what happened?

I don’t know if I have a complete story, but the details are horrifying.

Last night, the above email was sent to a Google customer named Chris, stating that his Google account was disabled because “it seems to have been used in a way that seriously violated Google’s policies.” explained. I received an email while they were asleep and did not provide any additional information as to why the account was suspended. Chris filed an appeal believing that it must have happened by mistake, but was rejected and had no obvious choice and could not access his Google account 10 years ago.

For some of us, that may be a bit of an inconvenience, but Google’s services are many and popular. If you are locked out of your Google account and your company’s service is Gmail only, you may not be able to access your email, but using Google Fi for phone services, Google Fiber for internet access, and Google. , Chris invested much deeper. Pay to settle debts, Google Drive for school and work, Google Photos for photo backup. This left him with no way to pay phone or internet bills, lost access to his Google Pay balance, and lost nearly a decade of photos and documents. And even that basic loss of email access is a big problem so far — like many of us during the pandemic, Chris is unemployed and looking for a job while locked out of his account. Unable to answer the response to.

What’s more, email is often used for two-factor authentication, such as in some financial services and healthcare. Loss of access to this email account could affect third-party services that have nothing to do with Google, and Google’s actions will temporarily prevent Chris from accessing both doctors and banks. There is a possibility.

Forget personal information theft and hacking, there is a new digital horror

Most of us think that perhaps the biggest internet service nightmare we can suffer from is theft or hacking of personal information (and we’ve also heard some real digital horror stories there. However, this simple one-sided action by Google can be very destructive to us if we are not wise enough to make regular backups of all digital assets. Corresponds to the destruction authorized by the Terms of Service. And sadly, that’s becoming commonplace.

@Google My account has been disabled for over 3 weeks. I still don’t know why, and after using all the resources I have to resolve this, you just gave me a workaround.

— Andrew Spinks (@Demilogic) February 8, 2021

Just last month, Terraria developer Andrew Spinks was also locked out of his Google account because he was thought to be in breach of YouTube’s Terms of Service. This action temporarily canceled a popular game on Google’s game streaming platform Stadia. Spinks had enough influence to pay attention to the problem and seek both clarity about the problem and Google’s solution, but others aren’t so lucky.

A few years ago in 2019, what would Google do for you? By interacting with the live stream YouTube Original series, we distributed account suspensions to hundreds of users at once. Viewers were warned that Google’s spambot detection could be a problem if they were too enthusiastic about joining, but some didn’t fully understand the warning. Also, YouTuber behind the broadcast had to intervene to help viewers find it. solution.

This all further ignores many small account suspensions that always occur quietly, leaving customers yelling into Google’s automated, unwilling blanks. In many cases, customers may not even know why their account was suspended — Google never tells them.

The same is true for Chris. Chris says the reason behind the outage remains a mystery. In some cases, Google will suspend your account to assist the account owner himself. For example, you can protect your data if it is hacked. But Chris is closest to the description of a late-night backup configured through Google’s backup and sync tools, which is set to save bandwidth during that time and isn’t shared, but works. Created a record of a video editing project that may contain copyrighted music.

After seeing this tweet, I spent the next hour setting up a Google Drive and Google Photos sync client.

-Gabriel Samfira (@gabriel_samfira) March 8, 2021

I’m still not sure if Chris will hear more about this. He claims he can’t catch a “real person” to explain what happened, and the customer service representatives they spoke to simply point to Google’s support site. I contacted Google for more information about both this particular instance and the company’s account suspension practices, but didn’t get an immediate response. Currently, Chris claims that he “resigned that his account could be lost forever.”

Thankfully, Chris is stinking enough to get attention on Reddit and Twitter. As a result, Google may still be more transparent in dealing with individual cases, but not everyone is so lucky. In the meantime, I plan to back up my Google account data tonight. We recommend that you do the same.

