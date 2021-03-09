UD joins Mid-Atlantic Quantum Alliance





Article by Tracy Bryant Illustrated by Jeffrey C. Chase March 8, 2021

The University of Delaware joins the Mid-Atlantic Quantum Alliance, a hub for research, development, innovation and education in quantum technology, with the aim of improving US and regional leadership in the upcoming quantum revolution.

This partnership, called MQA, involves universities, governments, and industry partners in the region and is organized and promoted by the University of Maryland.

In the 20th century, the first quantum revolution created transistors, computers, lasers, the Global Positioning System (GPS), and many other technologies that are transforming society. For the next wave of innovation, researchers can tackle computing problems by manipulating and controlling the behavior of atoms and electrons at least one millionth the width of human hair. We are creating next-generation technologies that create quantum computers. Quantum sensors, which are not possible today and can detect phenomena at much lower levels than they are today, and quantum cryptography for the non-invasively secure transmission of information, to name just a few.

The University of Delaware has more than 30 faculty members working on various aspects of quantum science and engineering. According to Matthew Doty, a professor of materials science and engineering and UD heads MQA’s technical staff. UD researchers are developing quantum sensors to detect astrophysical phenomena such as dark matter, building more accurate nuclear clocks, generating new algorithms to implement quantum error correction, and developing new magnetic materials to transmit quantum information. I am doing. And it barely scratches the surface.

UD is pursuing important quantum research efforts in terms of scope and scale. As just a few examples, UD’s Ilya Safro, an associate professor of computer and information science, leads and enables hybrids funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the National Science Foundation (NSF). I am developing a quantum classical algorithm. Quantum device control. Marianna Safronova, a professor of physics and astronomy, is a co-principal researcher at the NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institute for developing improved quantum sensors. And Doty himself is leading a major NSF project, advancing a new photonic quantum device architecture that can scale to the large number of qubits needed to maximize the potential of quantum computing. I will.

The Mid-Atlantic Quantum Alliance provides the core of an important network, Dotty said. There are many working groups that build relationships between faculty and industry efforts in various key areas of quantum science, sowing potential collaboration. There is also important debate about the new educational paradigm needed to create the quantum workforce needed by industry.

The current goals of MQA are:

Accelerate strong quantum innovation by and among alliance members and across the Mid-Atlantic region

Promote research and commercialization efforts and outcomes of interdisciplinary, applied and translational quantum technology

Find and make relevant Quantum expertise and techniques accessible

Share resources and identify the needs and opportunities of your area studies infrastructure

Build a quantum workforce by facilitating curriculum sharing and access to unique equipment / labs / expertise and creating unique shared experiential learning programs

Increase diversity and unity as the core of the Alliance’s efforts

Link / Amplify Educational Campaigns from Public and Kindergarten to High School

Building an international partnership

The 24 members of MQA include Amazon Web Services, Booz Allen Hamilton, Bowie State University, CCDC Army Research Laboratory, George Mason University, Georgetown University, IBM, IonQ, Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Lockheed Martin, Contains Morgan State. Universities, MITER Corporation, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Northrop Grumman, Pittsburgh Quantum Institute, Protiviti, Quantipo, Quaxys, Qrypt, University of Delaware, University of Maryland, Baltimore County, University of Maryland, College Park, Virginia Technology ..

