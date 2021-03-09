Google will abolish hotel booking link rates





Google has made major changes to the way hotel booking links are managed, adding an organic list that allows hotels, online travel agencies, and other booking sites to view for free, giving consumers a wider range of booking options. It offers and has the potential to further enhance Google’s competitiveness. Metasearch space player.

Prior to this change, Google.com/travel hotel booking links were paid ads and were ranked in the traditional advertiser bidding model.

Starting today (March 9th), when a traveler searches for accommodation at a particular destination and clicks on a particular hotel,[概要]Within the booking module displayed on the tab, there are up to 4 ads plus 2 new organic slots. slot.[価格]Click the tab to see the same (up to 4) ads, plus an unlimited number of free organic booking links from all eligible partners.

Google says hotels and travel agencies are eligible to participate through a Hotel Center account.

Richard Holden, Vice President of Product Management for Travel, acknowledges that one challenge in providing an organic list of links is ensuring that pricing information is accurate. To address this, Holden says it will use a similar combination of technical and operational solutions that Google has been using for several years to ensure that the rates shown in paid ads are valid.

This is a bit more complicated, given that if someone is paying for a product or advertising product, there is an incentive to verify that the data is correct. So you may hear some tension in the industry. Is it difficult to crack down on this in an organic space? I think it’s correct. It’s hard to monitor and we’ve been working on this product for the last couple of quarters to make sure we have the tools and processes to monitor it.

But our profit to make it happen is 100% [pricing] The last thing we want is for users to switch us on by saying that Google is doing bait-and-switch. It’s a terrible user experience.

According to Google, free organic link rankings are based on algorithms that take into account price, clickthrough rate, landing page experience, etc., but no commerce, advertising, or payments to Google.

Users cannot change the order in which entries are displayed, but they can filter to show only those that offer free cancellations. You can also view rates per night, with or without taxes and fees, or per stay.

Data source

Booking links continue to be based on feeds from partners such as hotels, online travel agencies, and integrated partners such as SiteMinder and Cloudbeds.

The long-standing partnership between SiteMinders and Google is critical to helping hotels expand their online presence and drive bookings, and this latest evolution from Google will only empower hoteliers. That’s said Dai Williams, Chief Growth Officer at SiteMinder.

By lowering the barriers to entry, hotel owners can not only increase direct bookings and revenue, but also gain greater control over the guest’s online booking experience each time.

According to Holden, some integration partners are also working with Google to update and simplify pricing standards. In the future, Google also plans to create a web interface that will allow hotels to provide pricing and availability data directly to the platform.

Over time, we will continue to build this open platform, with all partners emphasizing their information, allowing people to book flights, find places to stay, and explore new destinations. He said in a blog post that he would have more opportunities to help.

Capture demand

This change is because Holden is optimistic about the future of travel and wants to position himself to provide the information consumers are looking for when they start thinking about future travel. happen.

We got great participation in them throughout the industry [hotel] It’s advertising, but there’s no doubt that that approach doesn’t fully represent all of your pricing and availability information, Holden said.

We aim to create a comprehensive user experience and provide users with the most information so they can be confident in the decisions they make. Therefore, we have been considering ways to improve the product and make users feel the full range. Of the information that exists there. And we felt that organic links were the way to do it.

Google made a similar change when it abolished the price of referral links for Google flights in January 2020. That change has sparked bloody speculation among metasearch players who are highly dependent on flight revenue.

This change will allow consumers to see more partner prices and booking links, have a similar reaction to this update, and are not yet sure if the prices of the four advertising spots will skyrocket. .. Display at the top of the page.

Holden said: Imagine more players, the potential for auction pressure to increase over time, but some partners manage it in combination by relying on ads, simply supplementing through organic links. May be done. So you could see it as a release valve in several ways from paying it … so it could go in different directions depending on the market and partners.

The bottom line is … the motive behind this is the user-related motive. The motivation is to ensure that users have the most comprehensive information available. This is not about ad optimization efforts.

Holden also admits that Google is giving up some advertising revenue with the new model, but says that the goal of better user engagement is to drive profits in the long run.

We want people to keep coming back because they get the best results, trust it for that purpose, and they get a good experience. If it happens over time, it’s positive from a partner’s point of view. He also says that increasing the number of queries and the involvement of partners over time can lead to effective monetization.

Test results

Since the end of last year, Google has been testing this new format of hotel booking links with some partners, and Holden said these experiments increased traffic and engagement for both individual hotels and online travel agencies. I am.

But he admits that this change creates another factor for travel marketers to manage.

I think it can add complexity … [and] He says, although it may cause some tension and wait for the outlook, the experimental data show a total benefit.

Overall, it’s a big change from the user’s point of view, a great change from the ecosystem’s point of view, from an integrity and inclusive point of view. I’ve seen some of the data so far and hope that it will be well received and work well over time.

