Kuo: iPhone in 2023 with “Perispic” telephoto lens





According to a research note shared tonight by revered TF securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s iPhone will adopt a “periscopic telephoto lens” in 2023.

Kuo didn’t elaborate, but I’ve heard some rumors before about Apple’s work on periscope lenses. This can significantly improve the optical zoom feature. Kuo previously said he expected Apple to use a periscope lens in his 2022 iPhone model, but now he seems to believe it won’t happen until 2023.

Existing smartphones already use periscope lens technology. Huawei’s P30 Pro enables 5x optical zoom, and an “iPhone” with a periscope lens may have similar functionality. Today’s iPhones maximize with 2.5x optical zoom and 12x digital zoom, but with better zoom capabilities, Apple’s iPhones can compete with smartphones that focus on zoom capabilities. For example, Samsung’s latest smartphones have a 100x zoom feature that Apple’s current iPhone doesn’t have.

In addition to the predictions about the periscopic lens technology coming in 2023, Kuo shared details on both the 2021 and 2022 iPhones.

Kuo believes Apple will use a new Face ID transmitter made of plastic instead of glass for the 2021 iPhone. This is made possible by improved coating technology. It’s not clear if this will benefit end-users for iPhone owners, or simply mean a reduction in Apple’s manufacturing costs.

In the past, it was widely believed that the reason Tx lenses had to use glass material was to avoid the thermal distortion caused by the VCSEL operation. According to the latest research, the new 2H21‌iPhone‌Face ID TX lenses are made of plastic instead of glass due to improved coating technology, Tx plastic lens suppliers are Largan and Genius, and Largan is the main beneficiary of this material. .. It changes due to the high supply share.

The high-end iPhone released in 2021 will also include an upgraded telephoto lens, and Apple will upgrade from a 5-element lens to a 6-element lens. This is made possible by the “design and manufacturing benefits,” Kuo says.

Kuo said the rear camera improvements introduced in the high-end iPhone in 2022 will focus on telephoto lenses, and Apple will upgrade from 6-element lenses to 7-element lenses for the iPhone 14.

The “iPhone” model that will appear in 2022 will also adopt the new “unibody lens design”. This is what Apple uses to reduce the size of the front camera module, Kuo said.

To reduce the size of the front camera module, the new iPhone is expected to adopt a unibody lens design for the 2H22 at the earliest.This design requires a lens and VCM [voice coil motor] Must be assembled before shipping to CCM. Largan will begin shipping the new iPhone ‌iPhone‌VCM for the 2H21, so if Apple adopts a unibody lens design in the future, the new VCM supplier Largan will integrate the production benefits of the lens design and benefit from this new trend. I believe you can get

Kuo said earlier that he believes the 2022 iPhone model will move from the notch previously adopted by some Android smartphones to a hole-punch style display. Apple plans to use this design for high-end iPhones coming in 2022, but if the production yield is high enough, all 2022 iPhones can use the same hole punch design.

