An industry is emerging that is booming with fake Google reviews, and companies across the UK are paying to artificially boost their online reputation.

Consumer group Which? According to a survey by, fake reviewers have adopted similar manipulation tactics for a wide range of companies, from brokerage firms in Canary Wharf to bakeries in Edinburgh.

Which one to clarify this? We have infiltrated and signed up with several companies that offer review manipulation services, including posting fake 5-star reviews to Google’s business list.

Researchers purchased 20 Google reviews from one of the review sites they found for 108 ($ 150). This is easy to find with a quick Google search called Reviewer.

“Buying Google reviews is definitely a wise choice,” said a reviewer, as “89% of consumers trust online Google reviews as much as their personal recommendations.” I will. It claims to provide “100% permanent reviews” for platforms that are not removed.

Which one of the reviews posted by the platform has since been deleted? When I contacted the reviewer’s account manager, I was told that review filtering might appear. If that happens, the company said it would slow down the posting of reviews and make them stick.

When is it? I contacted the reviewers and responded first, but did not provide any comments.

After digging deeper into the profiles of these reviewers, which one? Later, it turned out that many of the Google accounts used to create fake reviews pervaded large-scale Google reviews that reviewed the selections of the same company across the country.

Which one? At least three reviewers have linked 45 companies in common, including Canary Wharf’s stock broker, Liverpool recruitment company, Manchester dentist, London realtor, and Edinburgh bakery. Review trading companies to post these ardent ratings.

Which one during the investigation? We also found four review sites: AppSally, BuyServiceUSA, DripFeedReviews, and Link Building Services. These sites seem to sell Google reviews in bulk. All of these were easily found in Google search results with the search term “buy Google reviews”.

Which one? Google’s review platform monitoring gap reveals findings that risk people being misunderstood to take advantage of local businesses that appear to be enthusiastic, but in reality below standard Risks to consumers that may or may even result in serious finances.

Google states that it has a clear policy banning this type of activity and a mechanism for analyzing reviews based on its findings. Which one? There are concerns that the approach is not effective enough. Online platforms that host reviews, including Google, need to do more to actively prevent fake reviews from invading your site.

A Google spokeswoman said: Google’s policy clearly states that reviews should be based on real-world experience and information, combining people and technology to monitor for malicious content 24/7. ..

“When we find fraudsters trying to mislead people, we take swift action, from deleting content to suspending accounts and even proceedings.

The Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) is currently investigating the issue of fake reviews. To protect consumers from misunderstandings, consumer champions will take strong action against the site hosting reviews if they determine that they cannot prevent fake reviews from flooding the platform. I am asking for.

Where did BuyServiceUSA say? : “We are helping new businesses get some reviews.”

It does not violate the Terms of Service and states that marketing services (local SEO) can actually increase traffic and help businesses acquire potential customers.

When is it? We approached the link-building service, removed pages that appear to be selling Google reviews, and refused to offer a fake review service. When presented with a screenshot of the page, the company suggested that there was no list price as evidence of not selling fake reviews.

Did neither AppSally nor DripFeedReviews respond at the time of publication? Request a comment.

