First impression of the Moto G30: Affordable all-round?





The Moto G series is very popular in India. In fact, it was the G-series that helped Motorola establish its position in the Indian market when price competition began. Things have changed a bit as Motorola stopped numbering smartphones in the usual ascending order. Currently, there are two new models in the new G series, the Moto G10 Power and the Moto G30. So does Motorola retain its appeal? I got the Moto G30, and here is my first impression.

The Moto G30 is higher than the Moto G10 Power and sells for Rs 10,999 in India. This smartphone is well designed and looks very well tolerated for everyday use. It has a 6.5-inch display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a dew drop notch at the top. The aspect ratio makes the phone taller and narrower. Holding it with one hand isn’t too much of a problem, but I found it difficult to reach the top of the display. You get acceptable HD + resolution, but the refresh rate is also 90Hz. The Moto G9 Power had a hole punch display, so the dew notch feels like a step in the wrong direction. The bezel of the Moto G30 is thin, but the lower chin is relatively thick. There is a thin earpiece between the frame and the 13 megapixel selfie camera.

Motorola offers G30 in two colors, dark pearl and pastel sky. I had the former for review. The dark pearl version has a gradient pattern with a deep purple color in the center and a lighter color on the sides. Tilt your smartphone under the light to change the pattern. The back of the Moto G30 has a glossy finish that makes it easy to pick up fingerprints and dirt. The Motorola box contains a case that you can use to address this issue.

The power button has a pattern that is easy to press

The Moto G30 weighs 200g and tilts the scale, and while holding it, its bulkiness stands out. Motorola was able to distribute the weight well so it doesn’t feel like rolling out of the hand. The Moto G30 is housed in a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 20W charger.

The power and volume buttons are on the right side, along with the Google Assistant buttons. The power button has a texture pattern that is easy to identify. I found that the power and volume buttons were in place, but I had to stretch them a bit to press the Google Assistant button. On the other side of the frame is a hybrid dual SIM tray. I noticed that the Moto G30 has a splash resistance of IP52 and there is a rubber sticker around the SIM tray. The top of the frame has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a secondary mic, while the primary mic, USB Type-C port, and speakers are at the bottom.

Motorola has set up a quad camera next to a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back. The rectangular camera module protrudes slightly and consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Moto G30 has a quad camera setup

The Moto G30 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It runs Android 11 right out of the box, but it’s still not very common on smartphones at this price point. The January Android security patch was applied at the time of opening, which is acceptable. Motorola has also added a layer of security called ThinkShield. With the exception of Facebook (which can be uninstalled), my Moto G30 unit did not have bloatware pre-installed. Moto Actions allows you to use gestures to control your smartphone. Connection options include Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC.

The Moto G30 looks like a promising all-rounder because of its balance of price and functionality. How is it translated into actual usage? If you’re just as interested as I am, take a look at Gadgets 360 and check out the reviews. Coming soon.

