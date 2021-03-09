Facebook reel introduced in India to bring short video to the platform





When everyone came up with an alternative to TikTok, Facebook joined the line and launched Instagram Reels to allow users to create and post short videos on the platform. The social media giant has extended its functionality to the main app with the release of Facebook Reels.Read Also-WhatsApp Starts Testing New Password Protected Google Drive, iCloud Backup Feature

Facebook, a platform owned by Mark Zuckerberg, allows Indian users to create short videos and post them as reels. Here’s what we know about what’s new in Facebook: Read Also-WhatsApp: Top 5 WhatsApp Security Tips to Keep Your Account Secure

Facebook gets its own Instagram reel

Facebook has added a short video option to the platform for Indian content creators. With this new Facebook feature, people will be able to recommend the Facebook app Instagram Reelson and reach a larger audience base. This feature is currently being tested and will be released to everyone shortly. Read Also-Instagram may soon bring a clone of Clubhouse after Twitter.

In a statement to Reuters, Facebook said, “In India, Instagram creators will select reels recommended by Facebook creators to reach new audiences and enable people to create and discover more interesting content. I was testing my abilities. “

Currently, the Facebook app does not have its own reel section. Scroll down to see the “Short Videos” section, which lists a variety of short videos that you can create yourself. Click the create option to record a 10 or 15 second video, add music, filters and other edits and post it.

However, when I checked on Instagram to see if Facebook had an option to recommend reels, I couldn’t find it. It is no exaggeration to say that this feature is currently being tested and will eventually be available to more people.

Will Lille reach WhatsApp?

For those who don’t know, Facebook launched Instagram Reels a few months ago to take advantage of TikTok’s ban in India to allow people to make short videos. It competes with things like Indian TikTok clones such as Chingari, Bolo Indya, Roposso, Moj.

Today, Instagram Reels is very popular and widely used in the country. Since Facebook is primarily trying to integrate apps with similar functionality (first bringing the story to Instagram, then Facebook and WhatsApp), WhatsApp is more likely to be able to create reels.

This expands the use of messaging apps, and reels can work very well on WhatsApp.

In particular, this is just a guess based on past cases. We still don’t know how Facebook will move the Lille trend forward.

