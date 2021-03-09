Apple will soon start producing the iPhone 12 in India





Apple said on Tuesday that its flagship and eco-friendly iPhone 12 smartphone will soon be produced for local customers in India, with Make in India and yet another Philip to the Indian government’s dream of domestic manufacturing.

The news was announced when the iPhone 12 series had a huge impact in the country.

“We are proud to start producing the iPhone 12 in India for local customers,” Apple said in a statement.

“Apple is dedicated to creating the best products and services in the world to please our customers,” the company added.

According to market intelligence company Cyber ​​Media Research (CMR), the iPhone 12 contributed significantly to Apple’s rise during the national festive quarter (October-December), despite its arrival in October. ..

Apple recorded more than 60% growth (year-on-year) in its Indian business for the full year of 2020, but in the festive quarter, growth was impressive 100% (YoY), with the iPhone 12 contributing significantly.

“The recent expansion of the Indian market puts Apple in a position to achieve aggressive growth in the coming quarters. Local assembly of the iPhone 12 in India will further boost Apple’s outlook,” said the Industry Intelligence Group. Prabhu Ram, head of (IIG), said. ), CMR told IANS.

Apple nearly doubled its share of the smartphone market in India for the first time in the 2020 festival quarter, riding on the excellent performance of the iPhone 11, XR, and then the iPhone 12.

Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India using iPhone SE in 2017.

Today, Apple manufactures some of India’s most advanced iPhones, including the XR, iPhone 11, and now the iPhone 12.

According to Navkendar Singh, Research Director of Client Devices & IPDS at IDC India, Apple had a very good iPhone shipment in 2020, almost doubling in 2019.

“We currently have plans to build the iPhone 12 in India, which will certainly help Apple continue its momentum last year in 2021,” Shin told IANS.

For the first time, the iPhone 12 model uses 100% recycled rare earth elements for all magnets, including the new camera, Taptic Engine, MagSafe, and Apple’s MagSafe accessories.

Apple suppliers in India are now using solar and wind energy to meet their needs.

The iPhone 12 features 5G technology, features the fastest A14 Bionic chip, an end-to-end Super Retina XDR display, and a sleek flat-edged design with a ceramic shielded front cover, making it a four-fold better drop. Provides performance.

“Apple continues to perform well in the Indian smartphone market, with a growing local manufacturing industry and strong marketing initiatives,” Lam said.

