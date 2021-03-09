NFT is currently very hot, but has fallen into a familiar trap





Weird new trends have swept the web in recent weeks. It’s all about traceable digital collections, also known as irreplaceable tokens (NFTs).

These tokens are a unique representation of either digital properties such as art, music, video, trading cards, or physical items stored primarily on the Ethereum blockchain.

It differs from other digital collections (for example, Fortnite skins) in that each NFT has a separate signature that allows you to track and verify ownership with complete confidence.

NFTs have been around for years, but are only used by a small number of tech-savvy minorities. However, as a result of Bitcoin’s Bull Run, these digital collections are beginning to attract the attention of the general public and artists who see them as an innovative way to monetize their work.

By creating a limited number of NFTs, creators can simulate the rarity that is pushing up prices. For example, last month, synth-pop artist Grimes generated $ 6 million in NFT sales, and musician 3LAU sold an NFT album for $ 11 million.

According to DappRadar data, the total transaction volume of the NFT Marketplace is $ 500 million over the last 30 days, compared to only $ 200 million in 2020.

Hysteria has brought visibility and habits to the space that long-term NFT fanatics will celebrate, but the current level of hysteria is also dangerous.

According to Oliver Carding, the founder of Crypto Kaiju, which sells vinyl toys lined with NFT, the cyclical nature of the crypto trend means that the bust will almost certainly follow the boom. And it’s not the celebrities who make the NFT, but the people who buy it.

“Cryptographic space has always been about empowering the vulnerable by eliminating intermediaries, not about making Lindsay Lohan richer,” he told TechRadarPro. “I’m not necessarily saying this is a bubble because NFT is growing organically, but it’s clear that space is following the cycle of the crypto boom.”

What makes NFT so special?

NFT, unlike other digital collections, acts as irrefutable proof of ownership and is not controlled by a single entity (that is, it cannot be turned off and destroyed anywhere). They differ from other crypto assets, but they are neither compatible nor divisible.

If the asset is substitutable, it can be freely exchanged for another same version without losing its value, and can usually be divided into smaller pieces. For example, if two people exchange Bitcoin units with each other, no meaningful changes will occur and each coin can be split into smaller units called Satoshi.

Non-substitutable tokens, on the other hand, indicate ownership of a unique property and therefore have a unique value and cannot be partially sold.

Many believe that the first NFT comes with an Ethereum-based game called CryptoKitties that was released in late 2017. The goal of the game is to collect, trade and breed digital cats, each associated with a unique token.

The cat of the Ethereum-based game CryptoKitties. (Image credit: CryptoKitties)

The concept of NFT was first technically applied by other projects (such as CryptoPunks), but CryptoKitties was valued for placing NFT on the map and was so popular at launch that Ether It clogged the Liam network.

“CryptoKitties really awakened people to the idea of ​​collecting and trading digital assets. For the first project to bring NFT out of the niche, it’s 100% CryptoKitties,” Carding explained. “But the NFT community has grown slowly since then, but it’s only really taken off in the last few months.”

For Crypto Kaiju, which Carding started as a hobby project in 2018, each NFT is attached to the actual collection. Here, NFT is used to verify the reliability of physical vinyl toys (engraved with an unauthorized opening prevention tag) and maintain their potential value in the secondary market.

CryptoKaiju NFT can be used in a similar way to Nintendo amiibos, transferring vinyl toy characters to compatible Ethereum-based games.

What’s the fuss?

The concept of NFT is relatively easy to understand, but given that the content attached to NFT is elsewhere online, the difficult question to answer is why people buy NFT.

The general counter-argument is that this same question can be asked about physical art. The images are also available on the web, but the obvious difference is that looking at the art directly is a completely different experience than looking at a .jpg file online.

However, according to Carding, the reason NFT proves to be so popular has little to do with the idea of ​​buying something that the owner can enjoy exclusively. Instead, people are attracted to NFT. Because they operate at the intersection of two distinct desires: owning and collecting.

“People want to buy really rare items from their favorite artists. They aren’t pumped out by tens of thousands, but they’re still pretty small,” Carding said. .. “It’s appealing to people that their favorite artist owns something. They see it as a way to connect.”

NFT artwork by graphic designer Beeple, now under the hammer at auction house Christie’s. (Image credit: Beeple / Christie’s)

The images and videos attached to the NFT may not be missing, but the NFT itself is definitely missing, so the impact on the owner is the same.

For veteran collectors, the ability to store valuable collectibles on the blockchain rather than in the garage is an undeniable benefit and an opportunity to avoid the logistical hassle of trading real-world items.

To explain his claim, Carding gestured to a Pokemon trading card. Pokemon trading cards have also surged in popularity lately. To sell a set of physical trading cards, the owner must score them, list them on eBay, pay the sales commission, and contact the buyer, he said.

“With digital collections, the whole process is very seamless,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be stored in any particular way. [in order for them to retain value] You don’t have to leave it at home. “

NFT problem

As the turmoil and excitement show, NFT has the potential to solve real problems for creators struggling to monetize their work, and for enthusiastic collectors alike. However, there are many reasons to be careful.

“There are some absolutely great things [in the NFT space] And while Im is very pleased to see the mainstream adoption, it has some elements that are a bit like the ICO boom a few years ago, “Carding warned.

During this boom, investors have invested billions of dollars in new crypto projects in the hope that the associated coins (similar to stocks) will become more valuable. However, many of these projects are corrupt and many have lost many, if not all, of their investments.

Similarly, Carding finds that those who spend thousands of dollars (or more) on NFT in the hope of brilliant profits will find that tokens become less valuable as public attention shifts elsewhere. It suggests that it may be.

Like the ICO boom, there are many poor quality NFTs on the market. While many celebrities are rushing to make tokens as an easy way to make money, much of the associated artwork is either slap dash or produced by a completely different artist.

NFT owners should trust that the author does not generate another execution of the token for nearly identical artwork. This will devalue the first NFT you purchased.

“It’s a bit exploitative,” Carding said. “Looking at these marketplaces, you can see that young artists are struggling to monetize their work. You can buy 10 works at a very average cost of a celebrity work. I think it’s toxic. When jumping a shark. “

In some cases, scammers have created a series of NFTs in the name of another person. The value of NFT goes to zero when it becomes clear that the artists are not the people they claim. And the problem is exacerbated by the anonymity of crypto transactions. It can hardly be relied on by the buyer unless it gets paid from the market.

Finally, there are environmental factors. Due to the way the Ethereum blockchain is currently operating (using the Proof of Work consensus mechanism), NFT minting uses large amounts of energy, equivalent to weeks equivalent to average personal use.

As artist Everest Pipkin pointed out, mining businesses looking to renewable energy sources are on the rise, but the carbon costs associated with building renewable infrastructure remain in the first place.

Ethereum, home of NFT (Image credit: Ethereum Foundation / Liam Cobb) The act of balancing

It’s hard to understand why someone spends so much on digital assets that can be easily duplicated, and while NFT seems to provide creators with a real solution to their problems, it’s still permanent in the digital art world. It may become a typical equipment.

They have also created blockchain use cases that appeal to demographics as well as engineers, economists and investors.

“In the old quote, blockchain only really succeeds unless people realize that they are using it,” Carding said. “And this is exactly what the best NFT Marketplace has achieved. Its seamless.”

However, as is common in the crypto ecosystem, the NFT world has a dark flair. The market will mature over time, but the potential for abuse and price fluctuations can cause burns to people in the process.

