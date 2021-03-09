Technology Transparency Conference Suspends Google’s Sponsorship on Transparency Concerns





The Association for Computing Machinery has hired Google to sponsor the 4th Annual Fair, Accountability, and Transparency Conference Online this week. The association faced pressure to deal with recent events at Google: the resignation of two female computer scientists who complained of artificial intelligence and internal prejudice.

Conference Sponsorship Co-Chair Michael Ekstrand, an assistant professor of computer science at Boise State University, emailed Monday that the event’s executive committee will suspend its sponsorship relationship with Google while reviewing its sponsorship policy. He said he concluded that it was in the best interests of the community. .. This means that Google is not included as a conference sponsor, he continued, but has no other impact-researchers hired by Google attend the conference and do their job. We welcome you to announce.

Mr Exstrand said the association has not commented on financial details, such as whether it has refunded to Google, which was still a sponsor until recently.

Timnit Gebru, a former co-leader of Google’s ethical AI team, suddenly left the company in December. She said the shed was fired after executives wanted to censor an unpublished treatise shed co-authored with scholars on the ethical and environmental risks of large-scale language model AI. These models learn from large amounts of textual data and are essential to the work that Google does.

Google claimed that Gebrus’s treatise was ignoring significant bias mitigation developments within AI, but challenged Gebrus’ account and resigned her threatened resignation after a conversation about the treatise. He said he accepted. The company said it was working hard to improve the representativeness and inclusiveness of the entire research team and provided something like an apology.

Google said many employees and external computer scientists said that Gebble, a black woman who studied ethical technology, could not respond effectively or directly to the values ​​described for the diversity of firing. This explanation didn’t work for me.

Others questioned Google’s rationale for questioning the treatise in the first place, asking if researchers enjoyed the corporate version of academic freedom. For example, sociologist and technical writer Zeynep Tufekci tweeted to Google AI executive Jeff Dean. “We often hear from Google employees that the pre-publication of” reviews “is primarily about protecting Google’s intellectual property and is inherently academically free. You “Are you saying that’s not the case? If Timnit’s treatise was weak, wouldn’t you trust the academic review or just reply?”

Black women make up less than 2% of Google’s employees, according to employee-led petitions signed by hundreds of scholars.

Dr. Gebble is a groundbreaking scientist doing some of the most important work to ensure fair and accountable AI and create a welcoming and diverse field of AI research. The termination is a retaliation against Dr. Gebble, a danger to people who are ethical across Google and work exclusively for AI, especially blacks and people of color.

Google allegedly fired Margaret Mitchell, a former co-leader of ethical AI, last month. Mitchell said on Twitter that Shed wrote an email to Google about the relationship between Gebras’ dismissal and sexism and discrimination. And soon she blocked her own work email access. Google later fired her.

Google said it had fired white Mitchell for violating company policy. Axios previously reported that Google is investigating Mitchell to collect information about Gebru’s treatment.

Many Google workers internally and publicly support Gebble and Mitchell, who are not just complaining about the bad climate for inclusion. NBC reported that when many Google employees spoke to the Human Resources department about racism and sexism in the workplace, they were referred to mental health counseling and advised to be ill.

Google didn’t immediately answer questions about changes in sponsorship.

A group of Google employees called Google Walkout for Change said in a medium post on Monday that it’s a watershed moment for the tech industry and has far more impact.

Google is not committed to making itself better and must be accountable by workers organized with the unwavering support of social movements, civil society, and the research community beyond.

Therefore, Google Walkout requested the Society to request a publication approval policy along with the papers from the submitting organization and refuse to review the papers that were edited by lawyers or representatives of similar companies. This is like a conflict of interest policy for scholarly publications, but it is less common.

The statement also promises academic and other research institutes, especially those focused on “human-centered”, “a clear, externally implemented and validated standard of research integrity. “We are asking for a public commitment to stop funding from Google.” “Too many universities, like other technology companies, are” closely tied to Google, “says it. ..

Recalling the ACM decision, the group said the academy should also refuse support from organizations such as Google engaged in retaliation against researchers. We now have to face it together. Otherwise, because of our own research integrity and the ability to check the power of Big Tech, the precedents we have set in this area are a precursor to a tough future for all of us.

