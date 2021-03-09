GLOW SHENZHEN 2020 ends with the goal of building a technology-based art IP in China





Over the past two months, 34 theme events have been held on 20 different sites in five districts of Shenzhen, displaying 179 light art and new media art from different countries. The festival not only brought citizens a world-class light art carnival, but also diversified their culture and boosted the city’s night economy. According to statistics, during the festival, the event venue was visited by up to 10.23 million people, most of whom were fascinated by the light artwork.

The festival was the result of cooperation between the government and businesses. It was sponsored by the City Administration Law Enforcement Bureau of Shenzhen City with the People’s Governments of Fukuda, Luohu, Nanshan, Salt Farm and Bao’an, mainly by IDG World Expo. We are receiving strategic support from China Shenzhen International Investment Promotion Association (SZIIPA).

Art and technology meet in the city

The festival has been successful, according to the City Administration Law Enforcement Department of Shenzhen. International and diverse artwork integrates technology into art, demonstrating the enthusiasm and value of the city, maximizing its benefits in design, technology and innovation.

Radugadesign, a team of Russian artists, pointed out that allowing more light art works to be displayed in urban public spaces is a way to show respect for art and consideration for the public. “We hope that light art works will be installed in public areas of Shenzhen for long periods of time or permanently, not just for temporary exhibitions and festivals,” they said.

ENESS, an Australian team, said the combination of art and technology can change people’s lives and unleash the potential of urban public spaces. Technology-based art not only inspires landmarks in public areas, but also encourages people to understand urban life from a new perspective.

The UFO Media Lab was one of the Chinese teams that participated in the festival. They appreciated Shenzhen’s open and comprehensive attitude towards new forms of art. What’s more, Shenzhen’s fast-growing technology can help artists thrive on their creative potential.

IDGASIA Accelerator, who was responsible for the overall planning and operation of the festival, took advantage of the IDG Group’s capital, exhibitions and press to make the festival a success as well as enable it. During the festival, about 1000 companies were developed in various fields such as new media, technology, cultural and creative industries, and arts. IDGASIA President Zhu Dongfang expressed his hope that GLOW SHENZHEN 2020 will play an exemplary role in the integration of “technology and art” and bring citizens an unprecedented interactive experience of technology and art. did.

Art innovation drives the night economy

GLOW SHENZHEN 2020 was not only a light festival hosted by “Technology-based Art”, but also an important platform for promoting the development and integration of culture, art and night economy. Event venues were scattered throughout the city’s five districts in major public spaces and business areas. Statistics show that during the festival, the number of customers and sales volume at night increased significantly in the relevant business community. In some business areas, visitor numbers increased 166% year-on-year.

According to the business circle manager, quality public art events will be an integral part of the lives of city dwellers and will greatly support the development of the business circle. Events like this require both creativity and support from the arts industry.

According to the Shenzhen Municipal Commerce Department, there are currently over 17,000 state-level high-tech companies in Shenzhen. “We hope that these companies will be able to take full advantage of technological innovation and industrial chains and enter the international arena through light art channels.”

In addition to promoting people’s leisure life and the city’s night economy, Qiu Zhijie, Dean of the Central Academy of Fine Arts’ Faculty of Experimental Arts, believed that the biggest advantage of the festival for Shenzhen was the reshaping of people’s minds. It was. An open and innovative spirit is an essential part of Shenzhen and a gift to China and the world.

Looking to the future, Qiu hoped that the next GLOW SHENZHEN would be able to present not only works that are appreciated and disseminated by the general public, but also works with high artistic value that can be heard. In addition, it is necessary to practice explorable art with sufficient technical elements. “Only this kind of art festival has modern value and historical significance.”

The City Administration Law Enforcement Department of Shenzhen hopes that Shenzhen will continue to host innovative light art events in the new wave of the technological revolution and build technology-based art IP with Chinese characteristics. It was. Intellectual property is expected to blossom in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and enjoy world fame.

Source Shenzhen International Investment Promotion Association (SZIIPA)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos