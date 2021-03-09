[First cut] Oppo F19 Pro + 5G: Focus on its mid-segment premium slots





If you’re a smartphone man who needs a beautiful design and a good camera, Oppo is definitely one brand that must have transcended your mind. Among the features and features, the camera and looks are at the heart of the Oppos brand spirit. And it’s no surprise that the same applies to its mid-segment smartphone series, the F-series. The F-series may be in the mid-segment, but Oppo has always focused on the looks and cameras of this lineup. And now here is the new entrant of the family, Oppo F19 Pro + 5G (hereafter simply referred to as Oppo F19 Pro + for simplicity).

Subtle close colleagues are now

Many may agree that keeping it subtle is not really the opposite style when it comes to design. But that actually seems to have changed a bit with the Oppo F19 Pro +. The phone doesn’t come with patterns or textures that pop out to you. Still, it looks very impressive. On the front of the smartphone is a tall display with a front camera in the punched hole in the upper left corner. The display has a thin bezel for the three-sided border and a relatively thick chin just below it.

The Oppo F19 Pro + has a polycarbonate back, but it’s not a plastic back at first glance. It looks like a matte glass back and you won’t believe anything else until someone tells you or the phone falls badly and doesn’t crack your back (oh!). I received the space silver color and went back to the time when the mobile phone actually had a metal bag. The color may be silver, but the matte finish certainly adds subtlety to it. The upper left corner of the back houses a nearly rectangular, slightly raised camera unit. Oppo places a slightly larger 5G brand of silver and a very modest AI camera, Ultra Night Vision, in the camera unit, while the Oppo brand sits vertically near the base on the right.

The phone is not box-shaped and has curved edges that are easy to hold and use. The back of the Oppo F19 Pro + is curved to fit a slightly rounded metal-finished frame. The top of the frame is exposed, but the base has a 3.5 mm audio jack, a USB Type C port, and a speaker grill. On the right side is the power / lock button, on the left side is the volume button and SIM and MicroSD card tray.

Oppo has emphasized the fact that the phone is very smooth and light, but when you use it with your phone, you can’t really tell the difference. It’s on the light side of the scale, but it feels very mainstream.

Unlike most other Oppo smartphone designs, which are usually highly polarized, this doesn’t turn too much head. It neither stimulates compliments nor is a source of contempt. This is one of the few Oppo smartphones that fits into a common design domain. But that’s not a bad thing. The phone looks very smart. Design is trendy (many people adopt a similar design language) and may be a bit mainstream, but it also means that people are always good in our books.

As always, bet on the camera (and keep the refresh rate normal)

Oppo may have taken a slightly different route because it doesn’t get as bold in the looks department as usual, but the focus on the camera is about the same for Oppo F19 Pro +. On the back of the smartphone is a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f / 1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle macro camera with an f / 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait mono camera, and both f / 2.4. A 2-megapixel macro mono sensor with an aperture. In the best Oppo tradition, it loads the primary camera setup with features and modes. Comes with modes such as Ultra Night Video, HDR Video, Dual View Video and AI Scene Enhancement 2.0. Oppo is actually promoting the device as a great tool for anyone creating video content (a little bit these days). For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel sensor with an f / 2.4 aperture on the front. Of course, a detailed review will reveal how much of all this will be reflected in the results, but given Oppos’ performance, expectations are high.

On the front is a tall 6.4-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, which looks bright and colorful enough so far. It sticks to the good old 60Hz and doesn’t come with a higher than normal refresh rate (iPhone is enough, remember?). The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, which ideally provides some protection from scratches and cracks.

Dimensity 800U adds 5G dimensions

The Oppo F19 Pro + is powered by the MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U chipset and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (only one variation). Storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a MicroSD card, and the phone also has its own space. I’ve used the same processor on the Realme X7 and Realme Narzo 30 Pro before. It may be in the midrange, but it is known to handle the game well. The fact that it brings 5G and proves the future of Oppo F19 Pro + also helps in that case.

The Oppo F19 Pro + runs on a 4,310mAh battery. It may not be that much by today’s standards, but the brand bundles it with a 50 W charger. This means that it usually takes less than an hour to charge a phone from zero power to maximum. We’re not that big with an in-display fingerprint scanner, but that’s what the Oppo F19 Pro + brings to the table. Yes, it’s technically more advanced, but there’s something about the good old, reliable physical fingerprint scanners, especially on the side. That said, after all, you can see that many people like the in-display scanner. Many Android flagships have them. Running on top of all of this is Oppos’ feature-rich ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 (I did it for that).

Fight with that hand

With a starting price of Rs 25,990, the Oppo F19 Pro + may come across as a decent suggestion for Oppo advocates. However, given that devices such as the Xiaomi Mi10i, OnePlus Nord, Realme X7, and Samsung Galaxy F62 are hovering at this price brand, there’s a clear fight, and many of them could match that spec. Sheet. The F19 Pro + has some decent specs and comes with a stylish and delicate design, but in such fierce competition it depends heavily on how well you combine all of these from a performance standpoint.

Stay tuned for a detailed review.

